Britain’s biggest telecom BT Group PLC has suspended its dividend, one of the biggest on the London Stock Exchange, until the 2021-2022 fiscal year and pulled its financial outlook in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company said that the cash saving would bolster it through the expected financial crash that would lead to lower revenue from sports customers, reduced business activity and more cautious spending by multinational customers.
On the same day that rivals Telefonica SA and Liberty Global PLC announced the merger of their British units to build a stronger challenger, BT also set out plans for a new five-year program to modernize the business.
Photo: Reuters
The new program would cost ￡1.3 billion (US$1.61 billion) to achieve and would deliver annualized gross benefits of ￡2 billion by March 2025 as it switches off many legacy programs and uses new technologies to improve.
“Of course, COVID-19 is affecting our business, but the full impact will only become clearer as the economic consequences unfold over the next 12 months,” CEO Philip Jansen said. “Due to COVID-19, BT is not providing guidance for 2020-2021 at this time.”
It said it expected to resume dividend payments at ￡0.077 per share. In the 2018-2019 fiscal period it paid a full-year dividend of ￡0.154.
Jansen has been tasked with building nationwide gigabit fixed and mobile networks, while trying to shore up revenue and earnings in the short term.
The company yesterday said that it was working to build its fiber to the home network to 20 million premises by mid to late this year, on the assumption that it secures the right regulatory approval.
It said its 2019-2020 fiscal year results were in line with expectations.
In other news, Telefonica and Liberty Global yesterday announced that their British units — Internet supplier Virgin Media Inc and mobile phone carrier O2 — plan to merge and create a big new telecom provider in the UK.
The parent companies valued the new company at ￡31 billion.
Telefonica CEO Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said that “combining O2’s No. 1 mobile business with Virgin Media’s superfast broadband network and entertainment services will be a game-changer in the UK.”
O2 is the UK’s largest mobile phone company with about 34 million users. Virgin has more than 5 million subscribers to its broadband and cable television services.
Additional reporting by AP
King Steel Machinery Co (鉅鋼機械), Siemens Ltd Taiwan and RuhYih Automation Co (如億自動化) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding in Taichung, aiming to foster knowledge exchange and technology sharing, while developing comprehensive digital integration and smart production solutions for local industry. King Steel, based in Taichung, is the world’s largest ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) foam injection molding machine manufacturer, while Siemens Digital Industries is an innovator and technology leader in industrial automation and digitization, and RuhYih Automation, also based in Taichung, is an expert in control system integration technology. The three companies hope that the strategic partnership will enable them
Eventually the COVID-19 lockdowns will ease and public life will become somewhat safer, even though a vaccine would still be a ways off. At that point a species that has been in hibernation would begin to emerge: namely, the tourist. I have visited about 100 countries over the past few decades, and when this outbreak subsides I am looking forward to getting back on an airplane. The thrill of seeing a new place, soaking in its customs and pondering its cultural puzzles is one of my greatest joys in life. It also helps knit the world together, and I believe it
With meat-processing workers falling victim to COVID-19, shuttering plants and slowing supply, Americans are starting to see poorly stocked aisles where once beef and pork were plentiful. At the same time, the link between industrial meat production and deadly human viruses has become more widely understood. The global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector. Beyond Meat Inc, one of the bigger names in food technology, last month saw its shares jump 49 percent. Meanwhile, venture capitalists have been pouring money into smaller companies, some focused on lab-grown meat analogues as well as
DECLINING REVENUE: Esprit’s Asian sales fell 44.2 percent in the nine months to March 31, during which more than 90 percent of its revenue came from Europe Esprit Holdings Ltd (思捷環球控股), a Hong Kong-listed fashion retailer, is set to close all its stores in Asia outside China, including 26 in Taiwan, by the end of next month as it grapples with slumping sales in the region and the COVID-19 pandemic. Esprit’s Taiwan branch on Tuesday announced that the apparel group has decided to close all 56 retail stores in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Esprit’s outlets in Taiwan are mainly in department stores and shopping centers. Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store (新光三越百貨) and Far Eastern Sogo Department Store (遠東Sogo百貨) said that they had received Esprit’s notification, while others