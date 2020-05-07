Leading industrial PC maker Advantech Co Ltd (研華) yesterday gave an optimistic outlook for shipments this quarter, citing recovering market demand as countries around the world gradually move to ease restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are seeing quite a significant rebound [in demand] on a sequential basis this quarter, especially in China,” Advantech spokesperson Jill Su (蘇智蘋) told an investors’ conference, citing healthy orders across the board for its embedded Internet of Things (IoT) business segment.
Demand from North America is expected to improve further this quarter, thanks to various applications within the healthcare and logistics sectors, bolstering shipments for Advantech’s industrial IoT and cloud IoT business segments, Su said.
Photo: CNA
“We are having some delays [in shipments] due to the pandemic ... but it [the pandemic] has boosted demand from industries across the board,” Su said, adding that firms are driven to move workloads online as employees work from home.
However, the company’s operations in Europe, which are centered around its service IoT segment, are likely to suffer setbacks as a majority of countries in the region have yet to lift the heavy restrictions imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19, Su said.
China and the US contributed 29 percent each to Advantech’s total sales last year, while Europe generated another 17 percent, company data showed.
Overall sales this quarter are estimated to be between US$450 million and US$470 million, representing an increase of between 19.6 percent and 24.9 percent compared with sales of NT$11.27 billion (US$376.8 million) last quarter, the company said.
Gross margin is expected to be flat at 39 percent or dip slightly to 37 percent, it said.
Operating margin, on the other hand, is forecast to increase from 14.7 percent last quarter to between 16.5 percent and 18.5 percent this quarter on improved operational efficiency, it added.
“Online sales contributed to 10 percent of total sales last quarter as some of our regional offices remained closed,” Su said, pointing to the US, Europe, Japan and India.
The company’s production has, for the most part, resumed to normal levels, Su said, adding that supply shortages of casings, power supplies, cables and connectors are expected to be resolved by the end of the month.
Advantech posted a 24 percent quarter-on-quarter decline and 20 percent year-on-year fall in net profit to NT$1.29 billion for last quarter, leading to earnings per share of NT$1.85, down from NT$2.43 in the previous quarter and NT$2.31 a year earlier.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,