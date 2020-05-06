Taiwanese firms are keen about investing in Vietnam to avoid US-China trade tensions and other risks, although the COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting the pace, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Taiwan said in a report on Monday.
Some firms have put on hold their investment plans in Vietnam amid the pandemic, resulting in a 20.9 percent decline in foreign direct investment to US$8.6 billion during the January-to-March period, PwC Taiwan said.
That is because firms in Vietnam have been hit by supply chain disruptions and order cancelations after major export markets shut down all nonessential businesses to combat the virus, it said.
Vietnam has instituted strict isolation measures, which have slowed down commercial property transactions and lengthened negotiation periods, PwC said.
However, buying interest remains strong while property prices hold stable, it said.
Buyers from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Singapore have shored up demand for industrial properties in Vietnam, it said.
Land costs in northern Vietnam averaged US$99 per square meter last quarter, an increase of 6.5 percent from a year earlier, while rates for similar sizes of land in Ho Chi Minh City require up to US$200, PwC Taiwan said, citing official data from Vietnam.
Occupancy rates at Vietnamese industrial parks hover at about 75 percent, the consultancy said.
The pandemic underscores the importance and necessity of having diversified manufacturing sites, PwC said.
Some European and US companies have asked contract manufacturers to set up plants outside of China to rein in overconcentration risks, it said, adding that Vietnam is benefiting from the supply chain realignment.
Vietnamese authorities have voiced plans to offer tax credits and other measures to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on foreign firms, PwC said.
The country might recover its full manufacturing capacity next quarter if the outbreak comes to a quick end, it said.
Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), a franchise of Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) and the first five-star facility in the city, is to close on June 30, citing declining business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 19-year-old hotel announced the decision in a statement and refused to take questions, but said that the property’s landlord, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), had offered a rent discount, but it preferred to exit the market. “We are grateful for Cathay Life’s understanding, but have opted to end the lease, which expires on June 30,” the statement said. The hotel said that it would deal with the rights
Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said that profit rose sharply last quarter as it scrambled to keep its customers connected during the COVID-19 lockdowns. The US technology giant said the full impact of the pandemic was not reflected in its results for the fiscal third quarter that ended on March 31. However, it said it was forced to adapt quickly, as businesses and consumers moved into lockdown due to the global health emergency. “We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” chief executive Satya Nadella said. “From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security
OPTIMISM: Increased public expenditure and a ‘mild’ COVID-19 outbreak that allowed companies to operate normally helped the economy grow last quarter, the DGBAS said Taiwan’s economy expanded a mild 1.54 percent last quarter from a year earlier, thanks to government spending and private investment, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer activity, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday. The growth rate missed the agency’s forecast in February by 0.26 percentage points and was the lowest in 15 quarters, as Taiwan was not spared the impact of the pandemic, which has infected 3.2 million people globally and killed more than 228,000. “The coronavirus has hurt the economy harder than expected after spreading across Europe and the US,” National Income Section head Yu Ming-chun (游敏君)
COMPUTERS MSI plans reduced dividend Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星), a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, yesterday said that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year. The proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61. It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday. Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp,