Citi appoints Christie Chang as APAC corporate banking chairwoman

Citigroup Inc yesterday announced that Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) president Christie Chang (張聖心) would take on an additional role as Citi’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) corporate banking chairwoman.

In the expanded role, Chang would further leverage her outstanding leadership, rich business experience and the longstanding relationships built with heavyweight clients to help expand Citi’s regional corporate banking business, the group said.

“We look forward to the new leadership building on the strong relationships we have across the region with corporates, financials and public-sector clients, and the 95 percent of the Fortune 500 who bank across the region,” Citi Asia-Pacific head of banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) Jan Metzger said in a statement.

“This is an important appointment and a significant achievement of Christie, reflecting her strong accomplishments on serving clients as a passionate and committed Citibanker, and the professionalism and long-time trust built up with senior clients across industries,” Citibank Taiwan chairman Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) said in the statement.

Chang serves as president of Citibank Taiwan and head of Taiwan BCMA, and is responsible for managing and providing corporate and investment banking services to Citi’s institutional clients.

Under her leadership, Citibank Taiwan performed remarkably in corporate banking last year, including supporting top-notch clients to expand their global footprint and executing several landmark mergers and acquisitions, as well as fundraising plans.

Citi’s corporate banking division is a leading provider of financial services to top-tier multinational clients around the world.

The company has advised on more than US$100 billion of mergers and acquisitions in the Asia-Pacific region and helped raise more than US$150 billion from capital markets for Asian clients in the past 12 months.

Chang’s expanded role will give Citi a deeper understanding of industry trends and market knowledge, Citi said.

It would also enable the company to provide a steady stream of innovative cross-border and local financial solutions tailored to the specific needs of clients, it said.

Chang joined Citibank in 1989 as a management associate and has served for more than 30 years, it said.

Citibank Taiwan’s achievements in corporate banking are widely recognized.

Last year, the lender won the “Best International Investment Bank” award from FinanceAsia and Asiamoney. It also received key honors of “Best Corporate and Institutional Bank,” “Best M&A Adviser” and “Best Corporate Bond” at The Asset Triple A Awards.

Citibank Taiwan reported NT$14.672 billion (US$490.70 million) in earnings before interest and taxes for last year, jumping 13 percent from a year earlier and the best annual result since 2013.