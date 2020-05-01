UBS Taiwan yesterday said that its wealth management business was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter, but it might face more serious challenges this quarter.
Its local business fared well because clients were interested in taking advantage of the volatility in the equity market, UBS wealth management in Taiwan head Dennis Chen (陳允懋) told a teleconference.
However, since the pandemic spread to the US and Europe in late March, investors have found it more difficult to make economic projections and choose targets, which could weaken the money management business this quarter, Chen said.
Business shrank slightly last month, which might continue until the end of next month, he said, adding that his prediction corresponds with the parent company’s forecast that the pandemic would affect the wealth management business.
Clients have become more conservative as it is difficult to forecast how European markets would evolve, while it is unlikely that China would be able to return to its pre-crisis level growth in the short term, he said.
Some clients have opted to invest in foreign currencies and fixed income to limit uncertainties, he said.
UBS expects the momentum to recover in the second half of this year, if the pandemic eases, he said.
While UBS Group AG provisioned US$268 million for bad loans during the first quarter, the local unit did not have to, Chen said, adding that its credit portfolio remains solid.
The company has split its operation with about 40 employees relocated to an emergency-use office in Taoyuan’s Longtan District (龍潭) to prevent possible internal contagion, while some staff are working from home, he said.
It has canceled all physical meetings with clients, and agents have to reach their clients online, he said.
Deutsche Bank AG on Sunday warned on looming defaults and the unpredictable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business after posting better-than-expected first-quarter results. Provisions for soured credit might have hit the highest in more than six years and the lender scrapped its minimum target for its capital buffers, it said in a statement. At the same time, Deutsche Bank said revenue and net income beat analyst estimates during the three-month period, for a large part unaffected by the outbreak. “This extraordinary economic environment suggests that we will see a higher level of credit defaults,” Deutsche Bank said. It said it
Big Tech firms set to report quarterly results in the coming days are facing the challenge of spotlighting their roles battling the COVID-19 pandemic without seeming as though they are cashing in on upheaval from the health crisis. Normal talk about profits and revenue projections is likely to be replaced by discussions on how the world’s most powerful companies are helping research for a COVID-19 treatment, protecting workers and easing the pains of locked-down consumers. Quarterly updates are due this week from Google parent Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc. What “we’ll see is a big portion of
European stock markets fell on Friday, with investors disappointed by a lack of details in a 1 trillion euro (US$1.08 trillion) emergency fund agreed by the bloc’s leaders as evidence grew of the global damage wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. After two days of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Friday closed down 3.90 points, or 1.2 percent, at 329.58, a loss of 1.2 percent from a close of 333.47 on April 17, as it added to a sell-off due to a historic collapse in oil prices, ending the index’s two-week winning streak. Late on Thursday, EU leaders approved an immediate
Oil on Friday edged lower for the week after paring losses following a dramatic collapse on Monday that saw prices in New York plunge below zero for the first time in history. West Texas Intermediate for June delivery on Friday rose 2.7 percent to US$16.94 per barrel, closing the curtain on a tumultuous week of wild price swings. US operators have started to shut old wells and halt new drilling, actions that could reduce output by 20 percent. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 0.5 percent to US$21.44 per barrel. Russia’s seaborne exports from the Baltic are to fall to a 10-year