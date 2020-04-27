North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment last month posted US$2.21 billion in worldwide billings, staying above US$2 billion for the sixth straight month, the trade association SEMI said in a statement on Thursday.
However, last month’s figure was 6.8 percent lower than US$2.37 billion posted in February, but 20.1 percent higher than US$1.84 billion a year earlier, SEMI data showed.
Last month’s billings showed that the manufacturers began to embrace a “challenging market environment” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) said in a statement.
“The annual increase indicates that companies in the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain still maintained relatively stable operations in March,” Tsao said.
The association last month said that global semiconductor equipment spending might fall 18 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.
SEMI said that it is cutting its annual spending growth forecast to 3 percent for this year, down from its previous prediction of a 5 percent increase.
Most semiconductor manufacturers — such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (TSMC, 台積電), Samsung Electronics Corp, Intel Corp and Micron Technology Inc — rely on equipment produced by US companies such as Applied Materials Inc, KLA-Tencor Corp and Lam Research Corp.
Applied Materials on March 23 withdrew its financial forecast for this quarter, citing the effects of the pandemic on the company’s supply chain and manufacturing operations.
Intel Corp on Friday and Broadcom Inc on March 12 also pulled their financial projections for this year, citing uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
However, Xilinx Inc on Thursday did not provide specific guidance for this year.
Unlike other companies that withdrew their financial projections for this year, TSMC on April 16 provided investors with its full-year guidance.
The company said that it expected revenue to grow by 15 to 18 percent year-on-year on the premise that the COVID-19 outbreak would ease in June.
Despite near-term challenges, TSMC retained its capital spending at between US$15 billion and US$16 billion for this year.
Analysts said that TSMC has more exposure to 5G-related businesses than its competitors, and some of its tier-1 customers are still on track to migrate to advanced 5-nanometer chips in the second half of the year.
In addition, a tier-1 graphics processing unit customer of TSMC is set to launch new gaming platforms later this year, analysts said.
RUNNING OUT OF STEAM: The world’s top athletic shoes maker said that it still needs the consent of its workers’ union as well as the government to make a final decision Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of sports shoes, apparel and accessories, is mulling pay cuts and furloughs for its Taiwanese employees as orders slump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Taichung-based company — whose clients include Nike Inc, Adidas AG, Puma AG, New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc and Timberland Co — is contemplating temporary pay cuts of 10 percent, furloughs and other cost-saving measures that would affect 3,000 employees in Taiwan and officials based in overseas factories. Pou Chen spokesman Ho Ming-kun (何明坤) told reporters that the firm has not made a final decision, as it requires the consent of
STAYING AHEAD: The firm said that it would spend about 70 percent of this year’s NT$110 billion R&D budget on developing next-generation technologies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) plans to allocate a larger portion, or about 9 percent, of its total revenue this year to research and development (R&D) on cutting-edge technologies to safeguard its technological lead amid intensifying competition, the chipmaker’s annual report said. That could bring TSMC’s R&D budget to more than NT$110 billion (US$3.65 billion) if it reaches its goal of growing revenue by more than 15 percent annually this year — to at least NT$1.23 trillion. This year’s spending would be a 20 percent increase over last year’s record-high R&D expenditure of NT$91.42 billion. The bulk, or 70 percent, of this
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) yesterday announced that all employees would take pay cuts ranging from 15 to 25 percent from Friday next week to the end of July, the first airline in Taiwan implementing salary reductions to weather the COVID-19 crisis. The China Airlines Employees’ Union approved the pay cuts following four-and-a-half hours of negotiations. The union asked CAL not to lay off staff and demanded that management take larger salary cuts than ordinary employees. The two sides also reached an agreement on reducing employees’ working hours, which would vary based on rank, union president Liu Hui-tsung (劉惠宗) told the
CHALLENGING TRANSITION: The first likely recipient would be a new laptop, as the first in-house designs would be unable to match the performance provided by Intel Apple Inc plans to start selling Mac computers with its own main processors by next year, relying on designs that helped popularize the iPhone and the iPad, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is working on three of its own Mac processors based on the A14 system-on-a-chip processor in the next-generation iPhone, the people said, adding that the first would be much faster than the processors in the iPhone and iPad. Apple is preparing to release at least one Mac with its own chip next year, they said. However, the initiative to develop multiple chips, codenamed Kalamata,