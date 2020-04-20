India has stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighboring countries, in what is widely seen as a move to stave off takeovers by Chinese firms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indian Ministry of Trade said in a notification dated April 17 that the changes to federal rules on investment were meant to curb “opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions.”
It did not mention China.
Investments from an entity in a country that shares a land border with India would require Indian government approval, the ministry said, meaning they can not go through an automatic route.
“These times should not be used by other countries to take over our companies,” a senior government official told reporters.
Similar restrictions are already in place for Bangladesh and Pakistan, but up to now, they have not applied to China and India’s other neighbors with land borders: Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Nepal.
“This will certainly impact sentiment among Chinese investors. However, greenfield investments will not be impacted,” said Santosh Pai, a partner at Indian law firm Link Legal, which advises several Chinese companies.
A report in February by research group Gateway House said that Chinese foreign direct investment into India stood at US$6.2 billion.
China’s ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) has plans to invest US$1 billion in India, while automakers including Great Wall Motor Co Ltd (長城汽車) and MG Motor, a unit of China’s SAIC Motor Corp (上海汽車), have said they intend to invest millions.
Delano Furtado, a partner with law firm Trilegal, said that the notification might also affect Chinese companies with existing investments in the country.
“Any follow-on investments in those entities may now require approvals,” Furtado said.
India’s notification said that government approval would also be needed to change the ownership of an Indian entity that had existing foreign investment.
NONCOMPLIANCE: The corporation’s Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd unit reportedly did not guarantee that its 70,000 workers kept a safe distance from one another Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes, has been ordered to temporarily shut down a Vietnam unit over COVID-19 concerns, Vietnamese state media reported yesterday. Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd must suspend production for two days from today after failing to meet local rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. “The suspension of Pouyuen Vietnam is necessary to ensure public health, as well as the operations of the company,” Ho Chi Minh City Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong, was quoted as saying. The report said the company, which has about 70,000 employees and
Annual sales of semiconductor equipment manufacturers worldwide fell 7 percent from a record high of US$64.5 billion to US$59.8 billion last year, but Taiwan bucked the downtrend by posting growth of 68 percent, SEMI said in a statement yesterday. Taiwan last year became the largest market for new semiconductor equipment, with sales soaring to US$17.12 billion, dislodging South Korea from the top spot, SEMI said. Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) was a major contributor, spending US$14.9 billion on new equipment last year, the trade group said. TSMC, which supplies chips for Apple Inc’s iPhones, plans to raise its capital expenditure
Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) yesterday revised down its credit outlook for Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) from “stable” to “negative,” saying diminishing international trade could materially weaken the company’s operating performance this year and beyond. The agency affirmed the “twBBB” issuer credit rating on Yang Ming and the “twBBB” credit rating on its senior unsecured corporate bond. “The negative outlook reflects mounting difficulty Yang Ming is facing to turn its operations around if the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs or worsens,” the local arm of S&P Global Ratings said. The industry has been plagued by chronic oversupply and Yang Ming has displayed a weaker
CRITICAL COG: The firm is a maker of crucial parts used in a wide range of industries, and any delays in delivery of its chips could spread to the rest of their supply networks Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that supplies crucial components for Apple Inc’s iPhones, told clients that disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that they would need to place orders for parts six months ahead of time. Lockdowns in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines are “closing or severely restricting business operations,” Broadcom vice president of sales Nilesh Mistry told clients in a letter dated April 13 and seen by reporters. “Air and sea transport options have become unreliable and become more expensive, and have increased delays,” Mistry wrote. The San Jose, California-based company declined to comment. Broadcom