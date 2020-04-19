Gold has rarely been a hotter trade, but the world’s two most important markets remain out of sync. In New York, the price of gold on April 9 topped US$1,750 for the first time in seven years. In London, it still has not caught up.
The dislocation first blew out late last month, when disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic sparked concerns among traders about getting gold to New York in time to settle futures contracts.
In a chaotic couple of days, the premium for New York futures over the London spot price rose above US$70 — the highest in four decades.
The disconnect has remained wide as some of the world’s largest banks, which are also the top gold dealers, have grown wary.
Gold futures settled down 1.9 percent at US$1,698.80 an ounce in New York, falling 2.5 percent for the week.
Even though there is now plenty of time to get metal to New York for June delivery, the wild moves of recent weeks, and the potential for coronavirus-induced logistical headaches, have increased the perceived riskiness of trading the two markets.
“I would guess that the risk managers are not allowing these big positions to be run,” said John Reade, chief market strategist at the World Gold Council. “It’s moved from a concern about availability and transferability of metal to one of risk appetite.”
There has been some progress. Having traded at as much as US$60 in the past two weeks, by Friday morning the spread narrowed to about US$13 an ounce. Yet that still compares with just a few US dollars in normal times.
In theory, it should be relatively easy for any trader spotting such a wide differential between the two largest gold markets to arbitrage it profitably — by buying gold in London then selling it in New York and profiting from the difference.
One problem is size. The London market trades large 400-ounce bars, whereas only 100-ounce bars and kilobars are deliverable in New York.
Nonetheless, gold refiners around the world produce kilobars, which are the type of gold that is typically used to settle Comex futures and is popular with investors. This means it is usually straightforward to get hold of them and deliver to New York.
The pandemic has made that process more difficult. Gold typically flies around the world on passenger planes, and a vast number of flights have been canceled due to the pandemic. Even though Switzerland’s gold refineries have restarted since early this month, the temporary shutdown made it harder to get hold of certain products.
“Everyone wants to get gold into the same airplane. There’s almost a fight,” said Drazen Repak, head of trading banknotes and precious metals at Zurcher Kantonalbank.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) last week lowered its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to minus-1 percent, down from the 0.9 percent growth the bank predicted on March 23, as the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to deal a serious blow to the nation’s exports. “A decline in exports as a result of the lockdowns and shutdowns in Europe, the US and Southeast Asia is the biggest challenge facing the Taiwanese economy for the coming quarters,” DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report on Wednesday. “Taiwan’s exports, industrial production and purchasing managers’ index data held up well as of February
NONCOMPLIANCE: The corporation’s Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd unit reportedly did not guarantee that its 70,000 workers kept a safe distance from one another Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes, has been ordered to temporarily shut down a Vietnam unit over COVID-19 concerns, Vietnamese state media reported yesterday. Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd must suspend production for two days from today after failing to meet local rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. “The suspension of Pouyuen Vietnam is necessary to ensure public health, as well as the operations of the company,” Ho Chi Minh City Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong, was quoted as saying. The report said the company, which has about 70,000 employees and