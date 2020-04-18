Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co Ltd (CCSB, 中化合成生技) yesterday said that it is ready to produce remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug being studied as a treatment for COVID-19, if the government determines that it is safe and effective against the novel coronavirus that causes the disease.
The company earlier this week completed the synthesis of 4.73g of remdesivir with a purity of 99.72 percent.
“We spent about two weeks replicating the drug. The synthesis part was not time-consuming, but we spent some time waiting for ingredients from abroad,” CCSB spokesman Eason Wang (王冠傑) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
The company purchased the processed ingredients from overseas, as it lacks low-temperature equipment to proceed with synthesis, he said.
“As some chemical reactions have to take place at a very low temperature — about minus-78°C — when combining the compounds to make remdesivir, a special device is necessary,” Wang said, adding that the firm is considering buying such equipment to enable full production.
CCSB, a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, was the latest local institution or company to succeed in replicating the experimental drug after Academia Sinica and Formosa Laboratories Inc (台耀化學).
Remdesivir, developed by US-based Gilead Sciences Inc, has shown promising results in fighting the novel coronavirus in an early analysis of overseas studies, Wang said.
Taiwan is also conducting clinical trials to test the drug’s efficacy, he said.
As no definitive conclusion on whether remdesivir is an effective treatment for COVID-19 has been made and Gilead has a patent for the drug, CCSB does not plan to mass-produce it, unless the government makes it compulsory for local companies to produce such drugs, Wang said.
With a stable supply of ingredients from overseas, CCSB could manufacture 30kg of remdesivir within 12 weeks, which should be enough to treat 30,000 patients, who would each need about 1.1g, he said.
“As the spread of COVID-19 seems to have abated in Taiwan,” with the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reporting zero new cases for the third time this week, “we do not expect high demand for the drug domestically,” Wang said.
However, local regulators might consider allowing companies to produce the drug to help other nations deal with escalating outbreaks of the disease, as the government earlier this month donated masks to affected countries, he said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) on Friday reported that first-quarter revenue exceeded its earlier guidance, thanks to record sales last month. The world’s largest contract chipmaker posted NT$310.6 billion (US$10.32 billion) in revenue for the January-to-March period, a 42 percent increase from a year earlier, but down 2.09 percent from the previous quarter. That beat the NT$304.98 billion to NT$307.97 billion guidance that TSMC told investors in January. The first-quarter results reflected solid global demand for 5G applications and high-performance computing devices, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a typically slow season for the company, analysts said. Last month, revenue grew 21.5 percent month-on-month
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday said that they would work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of COVID-19 by allowing users to opt into logging other phones they have been near. The rare collaboration between the two Silicon Valley companies, whose operating systems power 99 percent of the world’s smartphones, could accelerate use of apps that aim to get potentially infected individuals into testing or quarantine more quickly and reliably than existing systems in much of the world. Such tracing will play a vital role in managing the virus once lockdown orders end,
DBS Bank Ltd (星展銀行) last week lowered its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to minus-1 percent, down from the 0.9 percent growth the bank predicted on March 23, as the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to deal a serious blow to the nation’s exports. “A decline in exports as a result of the lockdowns and shutdowns in Europe, the US and Southeast Asia is the biggest challenge facing the Taiwanese economy for the coming quarters,” DBS economist Ma Tieying (馬鐵英) said in a report on Wednesday. “Taiwan’s exports, industrial production and purchasing managers’ index data held up well as of February
NONCOMPLIANCE: The corporation’s Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd unit reportedly did not guarantee that its 70,000 workers kept a safe distance from one another Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest maker of athletic shoes, has been ordered to temporarily shut down a Vietnam unit over COVID-19 concerns, Vietnamese state media reported yesterday. Pouyuen Vietnam Co Ltd must suspend production for two days from today after failing to meet local rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. “The suspension of Pouyuen Vietnam is necessary to ensure public health, as well as the operations of the company,” Ho Chi Minh City Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong, was quoted as saying. The report said the company, which has about 70,000 employees and