LED chipmaker Epistar Corp (晶元光電) is to invest NT$5.4 billion (US$179.28 million) into production of mini-LEDs in Taiwan as it seeks to prioritize production here to cope with demand.
In light of growing pressure from rivals in China, Epistar is to focus on the development of new applications for mini, micro, ultraviolet and infrared LEDs.
The company plans to set up automated mini-LED production lines at a plant in the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) in Taichung and establish a high-standard clean room at a plant at the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) in Tainan, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
The investment came after the ministry approved Epistar’s application to join a three-year government program, the ministry said.
The investment would provide 150 job opportunities, it said.
The ministry yesterday also approved Ardentec Corp’s (欣銓) plan to invest NT$6.2 billion to expand production and purchase machinery equipment in Taiwan, as the provider of wafer testing for semiconductor firms is seeking to expand capacity at a plant at the Hsinchu Industrial Park (新竹工業區) amid order transfers from China amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ardentec’s investment would provide up to 80 jobs, the ministry said.
Ardentec’s wholly owned subsidiary Giga Solution Tech Co Ltd (全智科技) plans to invest NT$4.9 billion to expand its manufacturing facilities at the Hsinchu park, the ministry said.
Through the new investment, Giga, which provides testing services for wireless communication applications, is to focus on automated production while developing multiple applications for smartphones, data centers, base stations, end devices, wearable devices, radar detectors and telematics, the ministry said.
The investment is expected to provide 115 jobs, it said.
Test-Serv Inc (誠遠科技), a chip testing subsidiary of Sigurd Microelectronics Corp (矽格), is to invest NT$600 million to upgrade equipment at its Hsinchu plant as it faces uncertainty over its production in China, the ministry said, adding that the investment would provide 69 jobs.
Separately yesterday, Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said that preliminary reviews of companies applying for a recently announced program aimed at subsidizing wages would begin next week.
Following a meeting with service-sector companies, Shen said that the pandemic has led to an 80 to 90 percent drop in sales for businesses operating in Taiwan’s shopping districts.
Local dry cleaners and wedding planners are also facing heavy setbacks, with sales declining 60 percent on average, he said.
“The Department of Commerce would go over applications very soon,” Shen said. “We need to act fast so that businesses can pay their employees.”
Capped at NT$20,000 per employee, the ministry would subsidize up to 40 percent of the payroll of companies that report a 50 percent year-on-year drop in revenue, while offering a one-time overhead subsidy of NT$10,000 per employee.
The ministry is also providing assistance to local businesses via a reduction in utility rates, as well as a credit guarantee fund.
