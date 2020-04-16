CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) yesterday said it has signed a deal to supply steel tubular structures for the construction of 20 of Sing Da Marine Structure Corp’s (興達海洋基礎) transition pieces used in jacket foundations for offshore wind developer Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s (沃旭能源) project off the coast of Changhua County.
Transition pieces, which are situated between the submarine jacket foundation and the wind turbine tower section, are essential elements in holding together wind turbines.
It is not the first time that CSBC has worked with Sing Da, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼). CSBC and CSC are under the supervision of the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
The two companies last year collaborated in the construction of steel tubular structures for two transition pieces to be used in the first phase of Orsted’s offshore 1 and 2a wind farms in Changhua.
CSBC said that it is the nation’s first supplier of steel structures for transition pieces, with the first batch scheduled to be shipped next month,
Seeking to firmly establish itself as a local supplier for Taiwan’s offshore wind energy industry, CSBC said that it has invested in equipment and set up a wharf to facilitate shipments of the heavy construction materials used in wind farms.
The company has also expanded its production capacity for steel structures, with a second plant expected to be completed by July, it said, adding that it is providing training for in-house welders.
CSBC’s expanded production capacity would mean that 24 transition pieces could be completed per year, while shipments for the second batch of steel structures are scheduled for May next year, the Central News Agency reported.
With two 5,000 horsepower tugboats and three barges, CSBC aims to become a one-stop service for the production, shipment and installation of steel structures for the offshore wind industry, the company said.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (台灣信評) yesterday lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) from “twA-” to “twBBB+,” saying its profitability could remain weak amid ongoing business restructuring and a likely weaker dividend payout from affiliate Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產). The local arm of Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed the short-term “twA-2” rating on Yulon Motor with a stable outlook, in keeping with its view that it could improve its debt to EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, ratio over the next one to two years. The downgrade came 10 days after Yulon said
DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$1.93 billion (US$64.11 million) for the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.63, a 49.9 percent quarter-on-quarter increase as growing remote schooling, telecommuting and online shopping helped fuel demand for computers, servers and networking devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On an annual basis, net profit plunged 46.2 percent from NT$3.59 billion. The New Taipei City-based company expects the growth momentum to carry into this quarter and next quarter, as demand for Internet-enabled devices is expected to continue as European nations and the US appear to be headed for extended
CASH IS KING: Cash-rich conglomerates such as Victor Li’s CK Group are in a position to invest, as other firms struggle to survive the COVID-19 crisis, an analyst said Asian tycoons are looking to snap up assets pummeled by the COVID-19 pandemic at bargain prices, but they are also facing hurdles as more governments seek to deter foreign takeovers of local firms. Top executives of companies based in China, Hong Kong and Singapore have over the past three months told investors that they are looking for acquisitions. These executives include Victor Li (李澤鉅), who took over Hong Kong’s CK Group from his father, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), two years ago, and billionaire Guo Guangchang (郭廣昌), founder of the predatory Chinese conglomerate Fosun Group (復星集團). Major stock indices in the US, Europe and the
DIVERSIFICATION: Tokyo is to allocate US$2.2 billion to help bring manufacturing of high value-added products back to Japan and other goods to Southeast Asia Japan has earmarked US$2.2 billion of its record economic stimulus package to help its manufacturers shift production out of China as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts supply chains between the major trading partners. The extra budget, compiled to try to offset the devastating effects of the pandemic, includes ￥220 billion (US$2 billion) for companies shifting production back to Japan and ￥23.5 billion for those seeking to move production to other countries, according to details of the plan posted online. The move coincides with what should have been a celebration of friendlier ties between the two countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was supposed