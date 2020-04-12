The New Taiwan dollar on Friday gained against the US dollar, rising NT$0.049 to close at NT$30.103, an increase of 0.68 percent from NT$30.308 a week earlier.
Turnover totaled US$638 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day’s high of NT$30.130 and moved to a low of NT$30.055 before rebounding.
Elsewhere on Friday, the US dollar was on course for a weekly loss as the US Federal Reserve’s massive new lending program for small companies and signs of a slowdown in COVID-19 infections reduced safe-haven demand.
The British pound pulled ahead against the US dollar and the euro as markets breathed a sigh of relief after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care following his hospitalization for COVID-19 symptoms.
Oil-producing countries’ currencies also held onto gains against the US currency, but the outlook was uncertain due to doubts that a deal between OPEC and its allies for a record oil supply cut would be enough to offset the collapse in global fuel demand.
Risk sentiment steadily improved this week on tentative signs that the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing in US and European hot spots, but some analysts remain cautious given that so little is known about the virus and as many nations continue to grapple with the massive economic damage caused by the outbreak.
“The Fed has taken a lot of different measures, but the end result is a large increase in the supply of dollars,” IG Securities Ltd senior foreign exchange strategist Junichi Ishikawa said in Tokyo.
“Positive news about the virus reduces the kind of panicked repatriation into [US] dollars that we saw earlier this year. The end result is gradual [US] dollar weakness,” Ishikawa said.
Against the euro, the US dollar last stood at US$1.0941, on course for a 1.3 percent weekly decline.
The US dollar traded at 0.9657 Swiss francs, down 1.1 percent for the week.
Trading was largely subdued in Asian hours as financial markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Britain and the US were closed for Good Friday.
The Fed on Thursday announced a US$2.3 trillion program to offer loans to local governments and small and medium-sized businesses, the latest step to backstop the US economy as the country battles the coronavirus crisis.
The Fed has also slashed interest rates to zero, restarted quantitative easing and increased US dollar liquidity to combat a shortage in money markets, leaving the greenback in the grip of bears in the spot market.
New York, the US state most afflicted by the coronavirus, offered fresh evidence that the arc of the disease caused by the virus was flattening.
The greenback last traded at ￥108.41, unchanged for the week as concern about an increase in coronavirus infections and the declaration of a state of emergency in Japan offset US dollar selling.
In China, the yuan headed for a 0.8 percent weekly gain against the US dollar as China continues to report a decline in new coronavirus cases.
The Australian dollar, which is highly sensitive to risk sentiment because of Australia’s dependence on China and the global commodities trade, jumped by 6 percent against the greenback this week, highlighting easing stress in global markets.
The pound held steady at US$1.2465 and headed for a 1.6 percent gain this week. Against the euro, sterling was on course for its third consecutive weekly gain.
Johnson on Sunday last week became the first world leader to be hospitalized for persistent symptoms of COVID-19. This initially raised concerns about a leadership vacuum, but his condition has gradually improved.
The Canadian dollar, the Norwegian crown and the Russian ruble were all higher against the US dollar for the week, but further gains are in doubt.
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
PAINFUL CONTRACTION: Passenger loads in February on flights between Taiwan and China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by more than 90 percent compared with December Even with more than NT$450 billion (US$14.85 billion) in financial aid from the Executive Yuan’s expanded relief package, local tourism-related businesses are unlikely to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic any time soon, a central bank report released last month said. The NT$1.05 trillion relief package includes NT$472 billion in financial assistance for tourism and transportation sectors, such as airlines, hotels, travel agencies, taxis and tour buses. However, a March 20 central bank report said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and domestic economies are far greater than that of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, despite any benefits from delayed purchases
Taiwan’s GDP growth would slow to 0.2 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic would hurt the economy more severely than the government’s expanded relief measures could cover, Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday. Moody’s said that the pandemic’s effect on the economy has escalated from a temporary supply-side disruption of cross-strait trade to a global economic downturn. “The outbreak has evolved into a serious demand shock to Taiwan’s economy externally and domestically as the health crisis has swept the globe,” it said in a report. Taiwan is highly exposed to a global downturn because of its reliance on trade and cyclical industries. Export