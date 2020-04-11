Economists expect the US to suffer its largest-ever contraction this quarter and the unemployment rate to soar to a post-Great Depression record, followed by a recovery that would be moderate and drawn out.
GDP is to plummet an annualized 25 percent from this month to June after a smaller setback in the first quarter, while the unemployment rate is to reach 12.6 percent, the highest since the 1940s, median forecasts in Bloomberg’s monthly survey of 69 economists showed.
That is dispiriting given a massive US government fiscal relief effort and Federal Reserve actions aimed at shoring up the financial system, as health experts urge social distancing to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Photo: AP
The downturn looks likely to be deemed as the first recession since 2007 to 2009 by business-cycle arbiter the US National Bureau of Economic Research.
The second half of the year is to see a resumption of growth, the survey showed, although a snap-back is unlikely.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates near zero until the first half of 2022.
Photo: AP
“Even if the economy starts to reopen in mid-May, more than 20 million Americans will have lost their job, with the economy likely having contracted around 13 percent peak-to-trough, more than three times deeper than the global financial crisis,” ING Financial Markets chief international economist James Knightley wrote with his forecast submission.
“It will be a gradual reopening of the economy, so a return to ‘business as usual’ is many months away. Throw in crippling financial losses and a legacy of defaults and it means we estimate US economic output won’t return” to the peak late last year until mid-2022 at the earliest, Knightley said.
The Bloomberg survey was conducted from Friday last week until Thursday, when a report showed that another 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits, suggesting the unemployment rate is already approaching 15 percent.
A separate survey by the US National Association for Business Economics released yesterday showed similar projections for first-half GDP and average unemployment.
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
PAINFUL CONTRACTION: Passenger loads in February on flights between Taiwan and China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by more than 90 percent compared with December Even with more than NT$450 billion (US$14.85 billion) in financial aid from the Executive Yuan’s expanded relief package, local tourism-related businesses are unlikely to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic any time soon, a central bank report released last month said. The NT$1.05 trillion relief package includes NT$472 billion in financial assistance for tourism and transportation sectors, such as airlines, hotels, travel agencies, taxis and tour buses. However, a March 20 central bank report said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and domestic economies are far greater than that of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, despite any benefits from delayed purchases
Taiwan’s GDP growth would slow to 0.2 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic would hurt the economy more severely than the government’s expanded relief measures could cover, Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday. Moody’s said that the pandemic’s effect on the economy has escalated from a temporary supply-side disruption of cross-strait trade to a global economic downturn. “The outbreak has evolved into a serious demand shock to Taiwan’s economy externally and domestically as the health crisis has swept the globe,” it said in a report. Taiwan is highly exposed to a global downturn because of its reliance on trade and cyclical industries. Export