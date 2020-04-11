The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday published a list of approved food delivery service providers as part of a plan to help local restaurants expand their reach in light of the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During the current crisis, people are not eating out … so the plan is to help restaurants and especially small eateries offer delivery services, which can in turn drive digital transformation,” Department of Commerce Director-General Lee May (李鎂) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.
The ministry has approved five food delivery service providers — Yowoo Technology Inc (有無科技); SignMi Ltd (賽米資訊), which operates under the brand name Cutaway; Connection Labs Ltd (專聯科技), which uses the brand name Foodomo; Inline Ltd (樂排股份); and Global Express Ltd (全球快遞).
The service providers are to list restaurants’ menus for free and are reducing their commissions from between 25 and 35 percent to 15 percent, Lee said.
Restaurants are to receive a maximum subsidy of NT$15,000 (US$498) and they can choose from the various services the companies provide, from simple deliveries to more advanced complex marketing, Lee said.
The subsidies are to be paid directly to delivery service providers to reduce the administration required to be performed by restaurants, Lee said, adding that the plan is nonetheless aimed at subsidizing the latter.
Asked about the absence of Uber Technology Inc’s Uber Eats and Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda, the nation’s predominant food delivery service providers, Lee said that both companies could join in on the plan at a later date.
“There will not only be one list … there will be a second one and a third,” Lee said.
Meanwhile, the ministry yesterday approved investments by 11 small and medium-sized enterprises via a government program to encourage local companies to invest in Taiwan.
Top Most Technology Co Ltd (騰升科技), Zealio Electronics Co Ltd (智佳電子), Puretek Manufacturing Co Ltd (品岳科技), Ren Chin Electric Conductor Co Ltd (仁親銅導體), Win Home Technology Co Ltd (永賀能源), Tai An Food Co Ltd (泰安食品), Hong Ming Enterprise Co Ltd (豐盟企業), GE Technology Inc (奇異科技), Jiann-Chang Food Co Ltd (建昌食品), Joy Paper Co Ltd (久誼公司) and He Xun Biosciences Co Ltd (和迅生命科學), which specialize in multiple industries ranging from semiconductors and traditional manufacturing to food processing and biomedical, are to invest a combined NT$3.5 billion by expanding or upgrading their production facilities in Taiwan, the ministry said.
The government program, which was launched in July last year, has to date approved NT$86.9 billion of investments by 195 companies.
NEW CONSIDERATIONS: An airline manager said the idea is tempting, as demand for air cargo is strong, but issues such as training loaders would need to be addressed Taiwanese airlines might repurpose passenger jets to carry cargo in their cabins to offset lost revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Airlines are considering applying to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) for permission to transport cargo in passenger cabins after StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) last month became the first among the nation’s airlines to offer cargo-only flights using the normal cargo holds of its three Airbus SE A321neo passenger jets. “We are considering whether to increase our capacity by putting cargo on passenger seats,” Starlux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) told the Taipei Times by telephone. “The advantage is that we can improve revenue,
GLOBAL CUTS: CEO Warren East said the firm’s focus was on strengthening financial resilience, so it would likely reduce salary costs by at least 10% this year Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is scrapping its targets and final dividend to shore up its finances as the British aero-engine maker’s customers around the world ground planes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolls-Royce, one of Britain’s most historic industrial names, which before the pandemic struck was trying to emerge from a multiyear turnaround plan, has suspended its dividend for the first time since 1987. The company’s engines power Airbus SE and Boeing Co’s widebody jets, but more than 60 percent of that fleet is now grounded, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Rolls-Royce is paid by airlines based on how many hours they fly. Over
PAINFUL CONTRACTION: Passenger loads in February on flights between Taiwan and China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by more than 90 percent compared with December Even with more than NT$450 billion (US$14.85 billion) in financial aid from the Executive Yuan’s expanded relief package, local tourism-related businesses are unlikely to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic any time soon, a central bank report released last month said. The NT$1.05 trillion relief package includes NT$472 billion in financial assistance for tourism and transportation sectors, such as airlines, hotels, travel agencies, taxis and tour buses. However, a March 20 central bank report said that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on global and domestic economies are far greater than that of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, despite any benefits from delayed purchases
Taiwan’s GDP growth would slow to 0.2 percent this year as the COVID-19 pandemic would hurt the economy more severely than the government’s expanded relief measures could cover, Moody’s Investors Service said yesterday. Moody’s said that the pandemic’s effect on the economy has escalated from a temporary supply-side disruption of cross-strait trade to a global economic downturn. “The outbreak has evolved into a serious demand shock to Taiwan’s economy externally and domestically as the health crisis has swept the globe,” it said in a report. Taiwan is highly exposed to a global downturn because of its reliance on trade and cyclical industries. Export