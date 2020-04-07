Sales at food and drink businesses that offer delivery services grew 5.2 percent in the first two months of this year compared with the same period last year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
However, food and drink businesses that do not provide delivery services suffered an 8 percent year-on-year fall in revenue during the same period, the ministry said.
About 53.8 percent of the nation’s food and drink businesses provide delivery services, the ministry said, citing an annual survey showing that 47.1 percent of businesses provided the service last year and 40.1 percent in 2018.
Overall, the nation’s food and beverage sector posted its slowest year-on-year growth in 17 years in the first two months, with sales growing 0.5 percent to NT$141.5 billion (US$4.68 billion) as the COVID-19 pandemic kept most people at home, the ministry said.
Food and beverage businesses that provide delivery services were downbeat about their sales for last month, with 88 percent forecasting an average 24.8 percent year-on-year decline, the survey showed.
Among businesses without delivery services, 95.3 percent forecast an average fall of 31.6 percent from a year earlier, it showed.
With more people reluctant to dine out due to the coronavirus outbreak, more are cooking at home, boosting sales at supermarkets and hypermarkets, the ministry said.
In the first two months of this year, sales at supermarkets and hypermarkets rose 15.1 percent and 10.8 percent respectively from a year earlier, it said.
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
The output of the global smartphone industry this year is to contract by 7.8 percent on an annual basis as the COVID-19 pandemic ushers in a global recession, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report on Monday. The global production of smartphones is expected to fall to 1.29 billion units, as the pandemic dampens demand for consumer electronics, leading to a decline in shipments across Europe and North America, TrendForce said. With consumers delaying smartphone purchases and thereby lengthening the device replacement cycle, overall prices would suffer a setback that is expected to negatively affect the profitability of smartphone
DEVELOPING TALENT: The electronics contractor is looking to recruit people to work in core tech fields and emerging industries like electric cars and robotics Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), the world’s largest contract electronics maker, has launched a recruitment drive, offering a monthly salary of no less than NT$45,000 (US$1,485) to university graduates. For those with a master’s degree, the starting pay would be NT$52,000 per month at the minimum, while doctorate degree holders would receive at least NT$60,000 a month, Hon Hai said a statement issued early this week. The latest recruitment drive is aimed at attracting talent in core technology fields — artificial intelligence, semiconductors and next-generation mobile communications — and emerging industries — electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics, the
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca