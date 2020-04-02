The British banking regulator pressed firms, including HSBC Holdings PLC, to scrap dividends and cash payouts for its top staff as the COVID-19 pandemic upends the industry.
HSBC and Standard Chartered PLC shares tumbled again yesterday after they and Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, Barclays PLC and Lloyds Banking Group PLC on Tuesday canceled outstanding dividends and buybacks, and said there would be no payments this year.
The move came after the UK’s Prudential Regulation Authority on Tuesday wrote to lenders asking them to cancel payments, adding that it “expects banks not to pay any cash bonuses to senior staff, including all material risk takers.”
Photo: Bloomberg
The company statements on Tuesday did not mention bonuses.
The UK push to cut discretionary awards for senior managers follows a similar stance from the European Banking Authority (EBA).
In its strongest warning to date, the EBA also said banks should set pay and especially bonuses at a “conservative level” during the crisis.
Photo: Reuters
Firms should also consider deferring awards for a longer period and paying staff in shares, it said.
Banks are under pressure globally from volatile markets and slumping growth, but have also been at the front end of massive support from central banks and regulators, including relief on some capital buffers and more time to tackle soured loans.
The UK’s five biggest banks had planned to pay out ￡7.5 billion (US$9.3 billion) in dividends over the next two months.
Barclays was due to dole out more than ￡1 billion tomorrow.
“It looks structurally bearish for the sector, namely: higher cost of equity, increased regulatory uncertainty, weaker investment cases in the event of future capital raises,” Jefferies Group LLC analyst Joseph Dickerson wrote in a note, adding that HSBC is likely most at risk.
HSBC’s shares plunged 10 percent in London trading on Tuesday and were down 8.4 percent at noon yesterday, while Standard Chartered tumbled 7 percent.
HSBC said it would cancel an interim dividend slated to be paid this month and also make no payouts or buybacks until at least the end of the year.
In its statement, HSBC said that “we expect reported revenues to be impacted in insurance manufacturing, and credit and funding valuation adjustments in Global Banking & Markets, alongside higher expected credit losses.”
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a
Taipei 101, one of the nation’s leading shopping centers, is planning to reduce its business hours due to decreased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taipei 101 is to open daily at noon and close at 9pm from April 6, building management said in a statement on Monday. The shopping center has been opening at 11am and closing at 9:30pm from Sunday to Thursday, while closing at 10pm on Friday and Saturday. The restaurants in the food court — on the basement level — would adjust their business hours as necessary, but the supermarket would continue to open at 9am daily, management said. The shopping