Factory activity last month contracted sharply across most of Asia as the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed economic activity across the globe, with sharp falls in export power houses Japan and South Korea overshadowing a modest improvement in China.
Manufacturing gauges also tumbled in Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines, according to various purchasing managers’ index (PMI) surveys released yesterday, underscoring the widening damage brought by the pandemic that has infected more than 873,000 people, upended supply chains and led to city lockdowns worldwide.
RISE IN CHINA
Photo: AFP
China’s Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI rose to 50.1 from February’s record low of 40.3, and just a notch above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction, but growth was marginal, highlighting the intense pressure facing businesses as domestic and export demand slumps.
South Korea’s IHS Markit PMI plunged to 44.2, its lowest since January 2009, as many of its trading partners imposed dramatic measures to curb the virus’ spread. The index was 48.7 in February.
Japan’s PMI fell to a seasonally adjusted 44.8 from a reading of 47.8 in February, its lowest since April 2009, adding to views that the world’s third-largest economy is likely already in recession.
CALL FOR STIMULUS
Japan’s ruling coalition has called on the government to secure a stimulus package worth at least ￥60 trillion (US$553 billion), with ￥20 trillion in direct spending.
Elsewhere in Asia, the pain was felt acutely, with the Philippines dropping to 39.7, the lowest since records began in 2016 and Vietnam slipping to 41.9, while Taiwan’s PMI rose above 50.
“Things are likely to get a lot worse in the months ahead,” Capital Economics Ltd economist Alex Holmes said in a note to clients, adding that the survey period for the PMIs likely did not capture more recent lockdowns such as those in Malaysia and Thailand.
The consultancy expects global GDP to fall by more than 3 percent this year.
Policymakers across the globe, including in Asia, have announced massive monetary and fiscal stimulus measures to try to mitigate the economic fallout from the pandemic, keep cash-starved businesses afloat and save jobs.
However, many measures have been short-gap steps to deal with the immediate damage to corporate funding and shore up banking systems amid worries of a credit crisis.
‘MASSIVE’ SPENDING
The IMF has said the pandemic was already driving the global economy into recession, calling on countries to respond with “very massive” spending to avoid bankruptcies and emerging market debt defaults.
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a
Taipei 101, one of the nation’s leading shopping centers, is planning to reduce its business hours due to decreased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taipei 101 is to open daily at noon and close at 9pm from April 6, building management said in a statement on Monday. The shopping center has been opening at 11am and closing at 9:30pm from Sunday to Thursday, while closing at 10pm on Friday and Saturday. The restaurants in the food court — on the basement level — would adjust their business hours as necessary, but the supermarket would continue to open at 9am daily, management said. The shopping