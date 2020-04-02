Shares of LCD panel makers AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) and Innolux Corp (群創) yesterday rallied by almost the 10 percent daily limit in Taipei, one day after South Korean panel maker Samsung Display Co said it would cease all production of LCD panels by the end of this year.
Samsung Display’s exit would breathe new life into the volatile LCD industry, as the cutback in supply would help mitigate a prolonged oversupply of LCD panels, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report yesterday.
The industry has been locked in a long-term downward spiral in panel prices due to a persistent supply glut.
The South Korean firm’s move indicates that it is speeding up production of quantum dot and organic-LED displays, a hybrid panel developed by Samsung Display, TrendForce said.
The researcher said it had expected a severe glut in the supply of monitor panels this year — similar to what happened with TV panels last year — pushing global shipments of LCD monitor panels to 1.7 million units, up 18.3 percent from 1.44 million units last year.
“Now that Samsung Display has decided to withdraw from the LCD market earlier than expected, it will help alleviate the market’s oversupply pressure,” the Taipei-based researcher said.
AUO and Innolux shares rose 9.94 percent each to NT$6.97 and NT$5.75 respectively in Taipei trading.
They have slumped more than 30 percent this year amid a gloomy outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Samsung Display’s exit might cause supply constraints regarding vertical-alignment (VA) LCD panels for monitors, as the firm is the world’s No. 1 supplier of such panels with a 35 percent market share, TrendFroce said.
AUO and China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co (華星光電) would become the world’s only two suppliers of VA monitor panels, before HKC Optoelectronics Technology Co (惠科) starts ramping up a new production line next year in China, the researcher said.
Samsung Display’s move is also expected to bring a supply-demand parity for in-plane switching LCD panels at a time when major manufacturers, including LG Display Co, BOE Group Co (京東方) and Taiwanese companies, are expanding capacity by adjusting existing equipment, TrendForce said.
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,
ALL ABOUT STRATEGY: The company is optimistic, saying that its gross margin should increase year-on-year, but it is scaling back on its plans to expand capacity Quang Viet Enterprise Co (QVE, 廣越), which makes down jackets and garments for sportswear and outdoor brands including Adidas AG, yesterday said that revenue might drop 5 to 10 percent annually this year as some customers trimmed orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That would mark its first revenue decline since 2016. Quang Viet posted record-high revenue of NT$16.26 billion (US$537.45 million) last year, up 22 percent from 2018. Down jackets made up 40 percent of it revenue last year. North Face Inc and Patagonia Inc are this year likely to reduce orders by 20 to 30 percent from a
Taipei 101, one of the nation’s leading shopping centers, is planning to reduce its business hours due to decreased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taipei 101 is to open daily at noon and close at 9pm from April 6, building management said in a statement on Monday. The shopping center has been opening at 11am and closing at 9:30pm from Sunday to Thursday, while closing at 10pm on Friday and Saturday. The restaurants in the food court — on the basement level — would adjust their business hours as necessary, but the supermarket would continue to open at 9am daily, management said. The shopping