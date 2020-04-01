SWEDEN
GDP could retreat by 4%
GDP is seen shrinking 4 percent this year as the economy slumps due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a plunge rivaling that experienced during the global financial crisis more than a decade ago, Minister of Finance Magdalena Andersson said yesterday. “We have a very serious economic situation, both in Sweden and globally,” she told reporters. “This is both a demand and supply shock that is spreading between countries.” The economy shrank 4.2 percent in 2009 from the previous year, the biggest decline in more than 50 years.
PUBLISHING
Gannett plans furloughs
Gannett Co, the largest US newspaper publisher, on Monday said that it was making unspecified furloughs and pay cuts for its staff in the latest sign of media turmoil from the coronavirus pandemic. A memo from Gannett chief executive officer Paul Bascobert said that he would forgo his salary and the executive team would take a 25 percent pay cut as part of the belt-tightening at the group, which includes the daily USA Today. The company declined to offer specifics on the cuts.
MARKETING
US firms halt salaries
On Monday, three days after US President Donald Trump signed a US$2 trillion stimulus into law, Kohl’s Corp, Macy’s Inc and Gap Inc joined a growing number of retailers in halting pay for much of their workforce, while preserving some benefits. With these furloughs, that brings the total number of employees who are out of a paycheck at major US chains to more than 500,000, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The coronavirus outbreak caused initial jobless benefit claims to hit 3.3 million last week.
MARKETING
WPP pulls dividend, buyback
WPP PLC, the world’s biggest advertising company, said that it was pulling its dividend and share buyback, and withdrawing its guidance for this year after it saw an increasing number of cancellations from clients due to the coronavirus crisis. The group, which has sold multiple assets as part of a program to simplify the business, said that it had cash of ￡3 billion (US$3.7 billion) and total liquidity, including undrawn credit facilities, of ￡4.8 billion. It has also launched a review of its costs to protect profitability from a fall in revenue.
ENERGY
BP not retrenching staff
Oil major BP PLC would not cut jobs over the next three months, chief executive officer Bernard Looney said, even as the company seeks to reduce spending following an oil price crash. Looney on Friday wrote in a LinkedIn post that while there has been reduced demand for the industry’s products, the company’s response to the crisis “will not include making any BP staff redundant over the next three months.” London-based BP employs 73,000 people across several countries.
AUTOMAKERS
Hyundai plans trial center
Hyundai Motor Co is setting up an innovation center in Singapore to develop and test technology across the automotive supply chain, including trialing the manufacturing process for electric vehicles. Construction of the facility in Jurong Innovation District would be completed in the second half of 2022, the Seoul-based automaker said in a statement yesterday. The center would focus on future concepts that could be used globally, said Hyundai Motor, which is spending 20 trillion won (US$16 billion) by 2025 on new technology.
European shares on Friday closed in the red after EU lawmakers failed to agree on a coronavirus rescue package and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he had been infected. The pan-European STOXX 600 on Friday started the day about 2 percent lower, then closed down 10.48 points, or 3.3 percent, at 310.90 after the announcement about Johnson’s test. The declines followed a three-day rally. The index marked its best week since 2011, gaining 6.1 percent from a close of 293.04 on March 20. London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 on Friday extended its losses after the news, closing down 304.48 points, or
‘BATTLE-READY MODE’: The bank made its biggest rate cut since 2009, cutting the benchmark repurchase rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates and announced steps to boost liquidity in a stimulus worth 3.2 percent of gross domestic product to counter the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. The benchmark repurchase rate was slashed by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent from 5.15 percent, bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said yesterday after an emergency meeting of the rate-setting panel. The bank also cut the cash reserve ratio, the amount of deposits lenders must set aside as reserves, by 100 basis points to 3 percent to boost liquidity. The biggest rate cut since 2009 was accompanied by measures
ELECTRONICS Lite-On delays sale of unit Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday said it would postpone the sale of its solid-state drives (SSD) business to Kioxia Holdings Corp, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, due to disruptions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the Taiwan-based electronics components supplier struck the deal with the Japanese firm, agreeing to sell the unit for US$165 million. Citing unfinished integration work due to the pandemic, Lite-On has deferred today’s closing date until further notice, adding that the delay would not have a negative effect on the unit’s operations. AUTO PARTS Hiroca approves dividend Automotive interior parts supplier Hiroca
NOT ALL GOOD: Analysts warned that other data for last month might be less rosy due to the virus and analysts expect the PMI to contract again next month Chinese factory activity saw surprise growth last month as businesses went back to work following a lengthy shutdown, but analysts said that the economy faces a challenging recovery as external demand has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the World Bank said that growth could screech to a halt. China is slowly returning to life after months of tough restrictions aimed at containing the virus, which put millions of people into virtual house arrest and brought economic activity to a near standstill. The strict measures saw a closely watched gauge of manufacturing plunge to its lowest level on record in February,