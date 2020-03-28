Three major hotel chains yesterday launched a joint campaign to aid their coronavirus-affected businesses by giving employees NT$100 million (US$3.31 million) of hotel vouchers.
L’Hotel de Chine Group (LDC, 雲朗觀光), Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) and Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店) teamed up to prevent a further decline in business as foreign tourist arrivals have come to a virtual standstill amid travel restrictions and health worries.
“We decided to set aside competition and join forces to prop up the industry is bearing the brunt of diminished economic activity,” LDC president Emile Sheng (盛治仁) told a news conference at Caesar Metro Taipei Hotel (台北凱達大飯店).
Photo: CNA
The stimulus campaign could generate NT$500 million in tourism revenue by encouraging employees to visit their properties, Sheng said.
That estimate could increase if other local businesses give similar incentives to employees who cannot travel abroad, as nations have shut their borders to foreign visitors, Sheng said.
Marketing teams from the hotel chains are to contact corporate welfare committees to bring more companies on board, Sheng said.
Taipei hotels have been the hardest hit by COVID-19, with average occupancy rates slumping to fewer than 10 percent due to their heavy reliance on international business travelers and individual tourists.
Caesar Metro president Gary Pi (皮金營) said that he no longer checks daily operating reports, the first thing he used to do every day prior to the coronavirus crisis.
Infection worries have prompted companies to avoid organizing business conferences, meetings or banquets, leaving large banquet rooms empty, Pi said.
Hotel Royal Group CEO Winston Shen (沈方正) said that local individual tourists are its sole source of customers, as the numer of tour groups has dropped to zero.
Domestic travel is safe, as the virus outbreak in Taiwan is mild, Shen said, adding that hotels from the three groups have adopted strict hygiene standards.
Companies such as Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥), Chia Hsin Cement Corp (嘉新水泥), Fu Tsu Construction Co (互助營造) and Hung Kuo Group (宏國集團) have rallied behind the campaign.
Separately, Formosa International Hotels Corp (晶華酒店) yesterday launched a series of training programs to improve housekeeping services, as well as hygiene requirements.
Chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮) said that he had planned such courses and is now taking advantage of the slow business to upgrade its competitiveness.
As recently as last month, investors in China’s Internet stocks were clutching on to the belief that the companies would sail through the COVID-19 outbreak unscathed. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), for example, was trading near historic highs, despite the e-commerce giant’s chief financial officer admitting days before that its biggest business would decline as a result of the squeeze on consumer spending. By the time Baidu Inc (百度) reported two weeks later, shares of the search engine provider had fallen 11.7 percent, while those of Alibaba were down 6.4 percent and social media powerhouse Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) had slipped
STEPPING UP: The firm has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week and to halt all but essential overseas business travel from next month Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has implemented a remote work policy for employees not on production lines in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. This is the first time in the Hsinchu-based company’s history that it has launched a large-scale remote work policy, joining global technology companies, such as Apple Inc and Google, that encourage employees to work from home. The chipmaker has also asked employees to work in split shifts from this week, it said. As the number of virus infections continues to climb worldwide, TSMC has urged employees to halt unnecessary
A two-hour drive south of Amsterdam in Veldhoven, workers decked out head-to-toe in protective gear toil in vast assembly halls. Before entering the inner sanctuary of the facilities, they meticulously layer on masks, gloves and special socks. A single speck of dust or a hair can have devastating effects on production. The result of all this painstaking process is an environment that is 10,000 times more purified than outside. As COVID-19 grips the world, it might just be the safest place to work right now. The teams belong to ASML Holding NV, which holds a de facto monopoly on the industry of
The cancelation of major sporting events and the decimation of the luxury, entertainment and travel industries is delivering a hammer blow to a global advertising industry that was already reeling from years of tech-led turmoil. What should have been a bumper year with UEFA Euro 2020, the Tokyo Olympics and US elections looks like it could be one of the worst for ad giants WPP PLC, Omnicom Group Inc, Publicis Groupe SA and IPG Inc as the economy shuts down. Advertising executives told reporters that clients are pulling campaigns, photoshoots for glossy magazines are off and major brands are cutting budgets to