Contract electronics manufacturer Inventec Corp (英業達) yesterday provided a positive outlook for its business next quarter as it resumes production in China.
“We have restarted about 95 percent of production in China,” Inventec president Maurice Wu (巫永財) told investors at a quarterly earnings conference in Taipei, referring to the company’s plants in Chongqing and Shanghai, which focus on the production of PCs and servers respectively.
With the company increasing shipments, sales next quarter are expected to improve from this quarter, as well as on an annual basis, Wu said.
“We have our hands full with orders right now, with clients hot on our heels,” he added.
However, first-quarter revenue is expected to fall as sales in the first two months of the year declined 34.56 percent year-on-year.
While the company has little order visibility in the second half of the year, PC sales, which contribute more than 80 percent of Inventec’s revenue, are expected to remain stable due to the company’s advantage in the segment, Wu said.
“We specialize in commercial laptops, which will mostly be spared” negative effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that demand could decline if US and European markets continue to be affected.
A long-term pandemic in North America and Europe would disrupt its server production in Juarez, Mexico, and Brno, Czech Republic, Wu said, adding that the firm would relocate production back to Taiwan if overseas operations are disrupted.
“Nevertheless, demand for data centers continues to grow,” he added, forecasting a high single-digit percentage annual increase in server shipments this year.
The company’s smart devices manufacturing arm, Inventec Appliance Corp (英華達), which makes Apple Inc’s Airpods, has relocated its production lines in Malaysia back to Shanghai, as the leased facility was shut down due to disease prevention measures there, Wu said.
With rising production costs in Shanghai, the company has set its sights on moving production to Vietnam, Inventec Appliance president David Ho (何代水) said, dismissing rumors about declining orders from Apple.
Inventec posted a net profit of NT$5.51 billion (US$181.75 million) for last year, a 15.26 percent year-on-year decrease, due to foreign-exchange losses and trade tensions, the firm said.
Earnings per share fell to NT$1.54 last year from NT$1.81 in 2018, it said.
The company’s board of directors yesterday proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$1.3 per common share, representing a payout ratio of 84.42 percent.
The nation’s major airlines predicted that their operations would deteriorate until next quarter after the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday increased travel advisories for 97 countries to level 3 “warning” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that it would not halt its international flights, even though almost all of its destinations were included in the list. “We will cut flights and adjust our flight schedule, but we will not stop our operations completely, as we believe that there would still be essential travel, such as Taiwanese returning home,” EVA spokesman David Chen (陳耀銘) told the Taipei Times by
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that 30 others who were in close contact with the person are under 14-day home quarantine. To prevent further spread of the virus, “the company has decided to begin operating in segregated teams,” TSMC said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. All employees in Taiwan are now required to wear masks in common areas and when participating in meetings or training, the statement said. “This event does not affect company operations,” TSMC said. The company did not disclose a timetable for the new
SEEKING STABILITY: Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang said that the market ‘appeared irrational,’ but it was not as ‘crazy’ as it was in 2008 The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday announced a short-selling ban on the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange (TPEX), starting today, as it attempts to curb speculative trading amid “irrational declines on the stock market.” Unlike previous bans imposed in 1998, 2008 and 2015, which applied to all stocks, this ban applies only to stocks that showed a decline of 3.5 percent or more a day earlier, Securities and Futures Bureau Deputy Director Sam Chang (張振山) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The TAIEX fell 5.83 percent and the TPEX dropped 7.53 percent yesterday, and 1,233 stocks on the
Shares in Japanese firm Fujifilm Holdings Corp yesterday skyrocketed after Chinese authorities said a drug produced by the company could be effective for treating patients with COVID-19. Fujifilm Holdings stock started the day untraded because of a glut of buy orders, before soaring 15.42 percent to ￥5,238, the highest level allowed during trade for the day. In comparison, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.68 percent, or 284.98 points, to 16,726.55, though the broader TOPIX index closed up 0.19 percent, or 2.38 points, at 1,270.84. The Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday said that some clinical trials have been completed on favipiravir —