Solar cell maker Motech Industries Inc (茂迪) yesterday said that its board of directors has decided to cut capitalization by NT$1.85 billion (US$60.6 million) to create a more efficient capital structure.
The company plans to cancel 185.41 million shares, or 34.31 percent of those in circulation, as part of efforts to pare accumulated losses, Motech said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
The scheme would lower its capitalization to NT$3.55 billion, the filing said.
If shareholders approve the scheme at an annual general meeting on June 18, it would be presented for regulatory approval, it added.
“There is no effect on our liquidity and financial position; instead, through this action, the company will improve its cost structure,” Motech said in the filing.
Motech reported net losses of NT$1.32 billion for last year, compared with losses of NT$6.8 billion a year earlier, with net losses per share of NT$2.44.
Last year’s losses included a one-time NT$530 million asset impairment as a result of the company cutting its capacity in China, the firm said.
Revenue last year totaled NT$5.297 billion, down 62.66 percent from NT$14.19 billion in 2018, due to uncertainty in the solar industry, it said.
Looking ahead, the company said that fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic would affect supply and demand in the global solar industry, but added that it had made a necessary corporate transformation to cope with the challenging situation.
“The world economy is facing a great challenge and the global economic effects of COVID-19 are still ongoing,” Motech said.
“Fortunately, one-and-a-half years ago, the company had already started to change its strategy, which included full execution of a long-term polysilicon supply contract to ease cash outflow, reduction of operating costs and enhancement of operational efficiencies across the company,” it said.
Motech shares yesterday fell 9.98 percent to close at NT$4.33 in Taipei trading. They have dropped 46.87 percent this year.
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they would suspend some flights to the US and Europe, one day after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a “level 3” travel notice for 27 European countries and Dubai due to the spread of COVID-19. The airlines said the move was necessary since airline crew and travelers arriving from those areas are required to observe either a 14-day self-quarantine or self-health management regime. CAL said it would suspend some of its long-haul flights over the next 20 days, including those to New York City and Los
TRENDS ARE CHANGING: In Taiwan’s electronics industry, SMEs that are good at flexible production could benefit from niche opportunities, a Yuanta economist said Owing to Taiwan’s advantages in the global electronics industry and multinational companies’ growing tendency to shift their production bases out of China, the local industry could benefit in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) economist Yen Chen-hui (顏承暉) said last week. The Taiwanese electronics industry — the pillar of the nation’s manufacturing sector — is riding on cutting-edge technology trends in the areas of 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, despite facing pandemic woes, Yen said in a report released on Friday. “Tech trends are not changing because of the virus, and
The global memorychip market is facing a slump earlier than expected, as COVID-19 spreads across the US, Europe and the Middle East, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report yesterday. While pointing to an apparent slowdown in China of the coronavirus outbreak, which is now considered a pandemic by the WHO, the global economy remains at a great risk, as the disease increasingly multiplies in other parts of the world, it said. The rapid proliferation of the pandemic is expected to heavily affect economic and social activities, and subsequently hinder consumer purchasing power, casting a pall over market demand,