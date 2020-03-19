Taiwan’s economy could manage to grow more than 2 percent this year even if shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic persist through the second quarter, as a government stimulus program would lend support, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) made the assertion during a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee, dismissing grimmer forecasts by other research institutes at home and abroad.
“If the COVID-19 outbreak lasts six months, the nation’s GDP growth would slow to 2.2 percent,” Chu said, weaker than a 2.37 percent increase the agency projected last month.
Photo: CNA
Lawmakers from across party lines voiced misgivings, citing international researcher IHS Markit Ltd, which on Tuesday halved Taiwan’s growth from 2.1 percent to 1 percent for this year as the coronavirus sweeps from China to Europe and the US.
The US is forecast to sink into a recession, while China is going through a steep slowdown, boding ill for Taiwan’s exports, they said.
Likewise, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) last week said that the nation’s economy would have difficulty expanding more than 2 percent if the world fails to contain the disease in a timely fashion.
Chu said that he respected the different views, but added that other institutes have apparently failed to take into consideration the NT$100 billion (US$3.3 billion) of relief and stimulus measures the government is implementing to limit the damage caused by the coronavirus.
The government is to spend NT$60 billion shoring up industries most affected by the virus and has mobilized another NT$40 billion for similar ends, Chu said.
The NT$40 billion relief fund alone could bolster GDP readings by 0.37 percentage points, he said.
On the other hand, COVID-19 would take out 0.6 to 0.9 percentage points from the economy if it persists through June, he added.
Opposition lawmakers cited US President Donald Trump as saying that the outbreak would linger until August.
Chu said that such a scenario is extreme and outside of DGBAS assumptions, which are based on quarterly data.
The agency is to release advance readings for the first quarter on April 30, Chu said, adding that exports have fared quite strong, with a 9 percent annual increase in the first two months of this year.
Imports of capital equipment, a critical gauge of capacity expansion needs by local firms, also remained in positive territory, he said.
“Taiwan would likely see a slowdown, but it is not heading toward a recession,” Chu said, adding that investment interest among local firms remains healthy.
The collapse in global oil prices might end up being bad news in the short term for the transition to green energy, as cheaper crude could see more use of road vehicles and aircraft. However, on the flip side, it could see companies move away from exploiting expensive fossil fuel deposits. The plunging price of crude could prompt more people to use personal vehicles and airplanes rather than public transportation, and encourage the purchase of bigger, fuel-hungry models such as sport utility vehicles. For individuals as well as businesses, a cheap barrel of crude also means cheaper heating oil, a slowdown in
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday announced that they would suspend some flights to the US and Europe, one day after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) issued a “level 3” travel notice for 27 European countries and Dubai due to the spread of COVID-19. The airlines said the move was necessary since airline crew and travelers arriving from those areas are required to observe either a 14-day self-quarantine or self-health management regime. CAL said it would suspend some of its long-haul flights over the next 20 days, including those to New York City and Los
The government’s new and larger-scale subsidies for scooter replacements would drive electric scooter demand, Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) said yesterday, boosting electric scooter’s market share to about 20 percent this year, from 15 percent last year. The spread of COVID-19 has also helped propel electric scooter sales as people avoid public transportation to prevent contracting the virus, the company said. “The epidemic gave an unexpected boost [to sales],” Gogoro chief marketing executive Chen Yen-yang (陳彥揚) told the Taipei Times at the launch of the Gogoro 3 Delight, a new addition to the Gogoro 3 series. “People are more willing to spend on new scooters
Resumption of production at Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) factories in China has “exceeded expectations” after a prolonged halt as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains, founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) said yesterday. Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and Apple Inc’s major manufacturing partner, bases most of its production in China, where many of its suppliers are, and as a consequence was hit hard by coronavirus-related curbs that have hurt demand and upended supply chains globally. The company, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), in February suffered its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years as