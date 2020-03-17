Many Taiwanese expect housing prices to fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the correction likely to persist through the third quarter, a survey by Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) released yesterday showed.
Sixty-three percent of respondents said that housing prices would decline in the next six months, weighed by the coronavirus outbreak, which has sickened more than 170,000 people and killed at least 6,600 worldwide.
The weakening sentiment is not surprising, as international research bodies have trimmed forecasts for the global economy and central banks have cut interest rates to support growth, Evertrust Rehouse spokesman Jay Hsieh (謝志傑) said in a statement.
It is the first time the nation’s largest broker by number of offices released its quarterly survey via e-mail rather than disclosing it at a news conference, which was done to support social distancing.
Nearly 50 percent expect the correction to range between 5 and 10 percent, while 14 percent expect a more drastic decline, the survey said.
Only 4 percent said housing prices would pick up, while 33 percent expected prices to be flat.
“The local property market would deteriorate further if global authorities fail to contain the disease in a timely fashion,” Hsieh said, adding that being small and open, Taiwan is susceptible to external shocks.
However, a steep price correction is unlikely in Taiwan, where the number of infections is relatively low at 67 as of yesterday, Hsieh said.
The sentiment is weakest in Taipei, Taichung and Hsinchu as residents in those areas are more sensitive to market volatility, Evertrust said.
Sellers would have to demonstrate greater pricing flexibility, Hsieh said.
BUSINESS TOLL: The virus’ impact is expected to grow as more regions witness a rise in infections and people avoid travel as much as possible, a market analyst said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Tuesday reported that revenue last month plunged by 24 percent and 34 percent year-on-year respectively, as the global outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in a combined revenue loss of NT$7.77 billion (US$258.18 million) from a year earlier. China Airlines’ consolidated revenue last month was NT$9.34 billion, including passenger revenue of NT$4.89 billion, which was down 36.6 percent from a year earlier, as passenger numbers sank 40.8 percent to 675,241, the firm said. EVA Air’s consolidated revenue last month was NT$8.85 billion, with passenger revenue retreating 37 percent to NT$5.23 billion and passenger
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL: Despite pricing its trial rate plan at half of what Taiwan’s three biggest telecoms have offered, Taiwan Star urged rivals to forgo a price war Taiwan Star Telecom Co (台灣之星) yesterday launched a rate plan for 4G subscribers to try its 5G technology at less than half the price of similar trial packages offered by the nation’s three biggest telecoms, signaling the possible start of a 5G price war. With its new “early bird” packages, Taiwan Star offers subscribers two-year, 4G rate plans of at least NT$599 (US$19.94) with unlimited data that are to upgrade to 5G once services launch. Subscribers can start the trial plan now or withhold the package until the commercial launch of 5G services in the fourth quarter, Taiwan Star said. The NT$599 plan
TIME FOR ACTION: The US Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week might push up the New Taiwan dollar, which could cause the central bank to step in to fend off speculation The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action. Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus. The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth. The central bank
Global semiconductor fab equipment spending is forecast to recover this year, growing 3 percent from a year earlier to US$57.8 billion (US$1.93 billion), SEMI said yesterday. Last year, fab equipment spending slumped 7 percent to US$56 billion, it said. Spending is forecast to plummet 18 percent year-on-year in the first half due to the COVID-19 outbreak, before rebounding in the second half and hitting a new record next year, the trade group said. “The COVID-19 outbreak has eroded fab equipment spending in China in 2020, prompting downward revisions to the World Fab Forecast report published in November 2019,” SEMI said in a statement. Despite