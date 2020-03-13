The central bank is to consider pre-emptive measures at its policy meeting next week to handle repercussions from the COVID-19 outbreak, Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) told the legislature yesterday.
Yang made the statement when asked by lawmakers if he would follow global central banks and lower borrowing costs to support economic growth.
“Economic growth takes a backseat to the stability of the financial system and consumer prices on my list of concerns,” the governor said, adding that targeted fiscal tools are more effective in fostering growth.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
However, Yang said that he understood why central banks in other nations made pre-emptive rate cuts in response to the fast-spreading COVID-19 and he would discuss the matter with board members in a policy meeting on Thursday next week.
Yang, who has a doctorate in economics, said that the US Federal Reserve might make further rate cuts after a similar move last week to calm market anxiety that had little long-term effect.
Wall Street fell nearly 6 percent overnight, adding to a 20 percent correction in less than a month, following the WHO’s declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic.
Likewise, the TAIEX yesterday shed another 4.33 percent to 10,422.32 with a cumulative retreat of 14 percent since China locked down its Hubei Province, at the center of the outbreak, on Jan. 23.
Taiwan’s GDP growth might slip below 2 percent if world governments fail to contain the outbreak by June, Yang said.
The board meeting would also update the bank’s forecast for the nation’s economy and consumer prices.
The outbreak appears to weigh on economic and consumer activity beyond the current quarter, as infections sweep across Europe and escalate in the US, the governor said.
“The situation looks quite serious and Taiwan is taking a hit through trade channels as well as a sharp decline in consumer spending,” Yang said.
However, it is unlikely that COVID-19 would evolve into a world crisis like the global financial storm in 2008 that pushed Taiwan’s GDP to a recession and put many people out of work, he said.
In other news, Taiwan looks set to be placed on the US currency watch list next month when US policymakers review trade deficit figures, Yang said.
Taiwan could have met two of the three criteria — retaining a trade surplus of more than US$20 billion and a current account surplus accounting for more than 3 percent of GDP, he said.
Taiwan could avoid the label if the US alters its criteria, which is possible, he said.
A spot on the currency watch list suggests currency intervention on the part of the central bank and could lead to punitive measures from Washington.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
DECLINE IN BUSINESS: The Taipei hotel would help its affected employees find work at affiliated facilities or other hotels and restaurants, Leofoo Tourism Group said Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) yesterday said that it would close its 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on May 31 to pave the way for a regeneration project and curb losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The group said it previously planned to close the facility at the end of this year, but decided to move up the schedule to cope with a sharp decline in business. Hotels and restaurants have been hit hard by the outbreak, which has kept people at home to avoid infection. The hotel’s Chinese Golden Phoenix Restaurant (金鳳廳) would close on March 31 and the