The COVID-19 outbreak poses greater risks to Taiwan’s economic and consumer activity than SARS did in 2003, the central bank said yesterday in a written report, which indicated that there is room for policy action.
Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) is to discuss the risks today at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee on the effects of the coronavirus.
The report comes exactly one week before the central bank’s quarterly board meeting, at a time when fears over the outbreak have driven peers in the US, the UK and elsewhere to cut interest rates to support economic growth.
Photo: CNA
The central bank has left the benchmark rediscount rate unchanged at 1.375 percent for 14 consecutive quarters, even at the height of US-China trade tensions.
“COVID-19’s spread is far more serious than SARS’ and the spillover effect is casting a shadow over the global economic outlook,” the report said.
China, as the world’s second-largest economy, is both the main manufacturing and consumer market, contributing 1 percentage point of global GDP growth at 2.63 percent last year, Yang said.
Advanced nations rely heavily on imports of consumer goods from China, while Asian countries play an active part in offering intermediate products and services, he said.
The slow resumption of work in China would cause supply chain disruptions that would hurt both advanced and developing countries, the governor said.
That could mean significant order cancelations for Taiwanese manufacturers, as China accounts for 40 percent of outbound shipments and supplies materials used for producing electronic components, economic officials have said.
The outbreak is expected to dent Taiwan’s GDP growth by between 0.1 percentage points and 0.7 percentage points this year, with the pinch most evident in the first quarter, Yang said, citing research institutes at home and abroad.
Consumer prices might also fare softer in light of falling oil prices and subdued consumer sentiment, allowing room for policy easing, if necessary, the report said.
The central bank lowered borrowing costs by 25 basis points in June 2003 from 1.625 percent to 1.375 percent to help Taiwan emerge from the effects of SARS.
Last week’s surprising rate cut by the US Federal Reserve might be followed by more stimulus measures, which could drive money to Taiwan and push up the New Taiwan dollar, the bank said, adding that the scenario would be unfavorable for local exporters.
Yang said the bank would step in to stabilize the New Taiwan dollar and fend off speculation.
Toward that end, the bank bought US$5.5 billion net last year and its exchange position stood at US$99.1 billion last month, the report said.
A SHIFTING LANDSCAPE: The hotel, which has had only one profitable year since it opened, would close on Monday, as it faces increasing competition and high rent Landis Hospitality Group (麗緻餐旅集團) yesterday approved plans to close Landis Taichung Hotel (台中亞都麗緻飯店) next week, as the COVID-19 outbreak sharpens losses in an increasingly crowded market. “As the virus outbreak is to persist for a while, the board decided it is better to shut down the Taichung property to rein in losses,” Landis Hospitality director of finance and accounting Kay Ku (古亦敏) told a news briefing at the Taipei Exchange Market. The 13-year-old property is the first five-star hotel to exit the Taiwanese market as tourist arrivals fall and local travelers forgo gatherings over fear of the flu-like disease. The outlet has accumulated
The biggest coronavirus risk to retailers on both sides of the Atlantic might turn out to be empty stores, rather than empty shelves. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread from Asia to Europe and the US, concern has shifted from the effects on supply chains because of closed Chinese factories to the potential of the disease to put a sudden brake on consumer spending. While fashion chains and do-it-yourself merchandisers rely less on China today than they did a decade ago, it is inevitable there would be some supply problems. The country is still the world’s biggest clothing exporter and it makes
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, has joined forces with US-based IC design house Broadcom Inc to develop the advanced 5 nanometer (nm) process. In a statement released on Tuesday last week, TSMC said it has teamed up with Broadcom to bolster its chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) IC packaging platform that supports 5nm technology. CoWoS provides best-in-breed performance and the highest integration density for high-performance computing applications, while the wafer level system integration platform offers a wide range of interposer sizes, as well as plentiful high-bandwidth memory cubes and package sizes, TSMC said. The cooperation with Broadcom means TSMC would
EYES FORWARD: The company forecast its net profit this year to shrink 11 percent, but expects revenue to expand at an annual pace of 8 percent with growth in mobile Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大), the nation’s second-biggest telecom operator, plans to spend less than NT$9 billion (US$300.4 million) on 5G infrastructure this year, more than its local peers, in preparation for a third-quarter commercial launch. The 5G outlay would bring the company’s mobile capital spending to NT$11 billion this year, more than double last year’s NT$4.73 billion, Taiwan Mobile said yesterday. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) have said they plan to allocate NT$6.8 billion and NT$6.2 billion respectively for 5G network deployment this year. Due to heavy 5G infrastructure rollouts as well as other investment projects, Taiwan