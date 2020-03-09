Urban rats evolving to mirror humans

BEER AND BAGELS: Comparing the DNA of Big Apple rats with some in China show changes that could leave them prone to similar health threats to humans, scientists say

The Observer





Humans are not alone in suffering from the stresses of modern city life. Researchers have found the brown rats of New York City are struggling just as hard to adapt to urban existence.

Indeed it is possible that both humans and rats have undergone parallel shifts in their genetic make-up in response to city life, leaving them prone to similar health threats, such as the effects of pollutants and the consumption of highly sugared foods, they say.

“We know rats have changed in incredible ways in their behavior and in their diet, just as human communities have changed,” said Arbel Harpak, a population geneticist at the New York’s Columbia University. “In New York you can see them eat bagels and beer; in Paris they like croissants and butter. They adapt in amazing ways.”

How profound are the changes? Are rats merely first-class opportunists and scavengers, or have they been changing at a genetic level as they adapt to modern life?

To answer these questions, a team — co-led by Harpak — analyzed the genomes of 29 New York rats which had been lured into traps filled with bacon, peanut butter and oats — favorite rodent treats in the Big Apple.

Then the researchers compared the genomes of the city’s rodents with those of nine brown rats from Heilongjiang Province in northeast China, the original home of Rattus norvegicus.

Their findings — posted last week on online site bioRxiv — included a list of several dozen rat genes that showed major changes in DNA over the centuries as the species spread from Asia to Europe and on to North America, and from the countryside into cities.

These altered genes include those associated with diet, behavior and movement, and reflect the ever-present need for rats to adapt to the challenges of living with humans in a city.

The pressures include increased danger from disease and changes in diets, said the scientists, among them Pleuni Pennings of San Francisco State University and Jason Munshi-South of Fordham University.

One gene highlighted by the team has been linked with changes in location behavior.

“This could reflect the fact that urban rats have to move through highly artificial environments that are very different from natural habitats,” Harpak said. “So you could argue these gene changes might have evolved to help them move more easily through sewers and pipes.”

In addition, the team also pinpointed changes to the gene CACNA1C, which has been repeatedly associated with psychiatric disorders in humans. They suggest that changes in rat behavior, at a DNA level, might be occurring in response to changes in local predators, or to novel stimuli.

The crucial point is that urban rats are so closely associated with human city-dwellers that it is possible similar genetic changes have occurred in both species, the researchers said.

“Like humans, rats live in higher densities in cities, leading to increased pathogen transmission potential,” they said. “In addition, mosquito species that have rapidly invaded urban areas across the world feed on both rats and humans — suggesting a novel, shared-disease exposure.”

The most striking common feature of the lives of urban humans and urban rats is diet, the researchers discovered: both consume an increasingly large amount of highly processed sugars and fats. Such a diet leads to various health concerns, which could also apply to rats.

Exactly when brown rats went through most of these genetic changes is unclear. They could have been recent adaptations or could have occurred several hundred years ago.

“We don’t know but we have plans to find out,” Harpak said.

His team is to test 125-year-old brown-rat pelts from a private collection in New York and analyze them to see if major changes had taken place by the end of 19th century or if they more recently.

“That should give us a clearer indication of when these changes took place,” he said.