Virus Outbreak: Child home alone with dead grandpa

The Guardian

A young boy in Hubei Province witnessed his grandfather die and remained at home alone afterward because of COVID-19 restrictions, local media reported.

The news of the child’s ordeal prompted an outpouring of anger online in China.

In Shiyan’s Zhangwan District, which has implemented “wartime control” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, local community workers on Monday afternoon found an elderly man surnamed Tan (譚) who had died at home.

His five or six-year-old grandson was also at home, Zhangwan District Department of Public Affairs vice deputy director Guo Ruibing (郭瑞兵) told local media.

The official did not confirm details posted online that the man had died several days earlier and that the grandson had survived on cookies.

Asked by community workers why he did not seek help, the child reportedly said: “Grandpa said not to leave. There is a virus outside.”

It is not possible that Tan died days earlier, Guo told Hongxing News, a government-affiliated media platform.

Under lockdown measures in which residents cannot to leave their homes, community workers had been making daily visits to check on residents, asking for their temperatures and if they needed any food supplies.

The time and cause of Tan’s death was still being investigated, Guo said, adding that the grandson was being taken into care “according to procedure” by the district.

The child’s father is in Guangxi Province and cannot return because of the lockdown measures on the area.

Asked whether Tan’s temperature was normal before his death, Guo said: “Certainly, it was normal.”

The news caused a flood of criticism online, underlining public frustration and mistrust.

“Why do they always do such a crappy job of ‘dispelling rumors’?” one user on Weibo wrote, adding that the official could have used community records to back up his statement. “The government always says: ‘impossible’ or ‘absolutely,’ but who can believe you?”

Another blamed misinformation from the government, adding: “The reason why rumors are so common among people is because they are so en vogue among the government.”

“The lesson from Wuhan is that you cannot trust them. You can only trust your own,” one commenter posted.

Earlier this month, Zhangwan District was the first to implement official “wartime” quarantine measures in response to COVID-19, which emerged in nearby Wuhan.

Commercial and residential buildings in Zhangwan were sealed and no unapproved outside vehicles could enter.

Only healthcare workers and those providing essential supplies were able to be out on the streets, policed by public security. Local committee districts were to arrange food and medicine for residents.

Those who broke the rules would be detained, an official notice said.