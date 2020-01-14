Agencies

DENMARK

Pro-HK graffiti on Mermaid

Copenhagen’s famed Little Mermaid statue was found doused with pro-Hong Kong graffiti early yesterday. Three lines in red, reading “Free Hong-Kong” were painted on the rock on which the bronze statue sits, next to the same text in white. Police were seen searching for clues in the area with flashlights and a dog after the pre-dawn vandalism was reported. No one has been apprehended. The Little Mermaid was created in tribute to author Hans Christian Andersen.

CANADA

False alert shakes Toronto

Toronto-area residents had a rude awakening on Sunday after receiving a false alert about a nuclear power plant emergency. The message was accompanied by a shrill emergency broadcast noise. It said an unspecified event had occurred at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station. There was no abnormal release of radioactivity, and people did not need to take protective action, it added. More than half an hour after people received mobile alerts, plant operator Ontario Power Generation tweeted that there was no emergency and the warning was a mistake. “The alert was issued in error to the public during a routine training exercise” by Ontario Province’s emergency operations center, Provincial Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement. The provincial government apologizes for raising public concern and would take steps “to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” she said.

JAPAN

Billionaire looking for love

Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has launched an online advertisement for a girlfriend to fly around the moon with him on a SpaceX rocket. Maezawa is seeking “single women aged 20 or over” who want to enjoy life to the fullest. The matchmaking exercise is to be turned into a TV show for a Web streaming service. “I’m 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman,” he said in the ad. The deadline to apply is Friday and he is to make a final selection by the end of March after going on dates with the applicants.

AFGHANISTAN

Winter storms prove deadly

Severe winter weather has struck parts of the nation with heavy snowfall, rains and flash floods that left at least 18 dead, officials said yesterday. Most highways were closed due to heavy snowfall and fears of avalanches. The severe weather also killed at least 25 people in Pakistan, where Baluchistan and Punjab provinces were the hardest hit, as many roofs collapsed under the weight of the snow.

VATICAN CITY

Benedict defends celibacy

Former pope Benedict, in a new book written with a conservative cardinal, defends priestly celibacy in the Catholic Church in what appears to be a strategically timed appeal to Pope Francis to not change the rules. Benedict wrote From the Depths of Our Hearts with Cardinal Robert Sarah, who heads the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. Excerpts were published on Sunday on the Web site of the French newspaper Le Figaro. The Vatican had no immediate comment on the book, which was due to be published yesterday.