Brazil’s gay marriages soared before new leader

Thomson Reuters Foundation, RIO DE JANEIRO

Gay Brazilians rushed to the altar ahead of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro taking office, according to government data released this week that campaigners said reflected fears the incoming leader would clamp down on their rights.

Same-sex marriage in Brazil last year rose 62 percent and one-fifth of the 9,520 gay weddings took place in December, Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics data showed.

Right-wing Bolsonaro, who once called himself a “proud homophobe,” took office on Jan. 1 after being elected in October last year.

Rights advocates said that Bolsonaro’s election led many LGBT+ people to the altar for fear that he might pass legislation limiting their right to wed.

“The LGBT community knows its rights and this conservative wave led to a reaction to reaffirm this right and defend it,” said Claudio Nascimento, of Brazil’s nonprofit LGBTI National Alliance.

Same-sex marriage is legal in 27 nations, with Taiwan, Ecuador and Austria joining the list this year. Pressure for marriage equality by campaigners and lawmakers has also risen in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea this year.

In 2013, the Brazilian National Council of Justice recognized the legal right of same-sex couples to marry.

“We are increasingly aware that it protects us,” said Almir Franca of Grupo Arco-Iris, an LGBT+ charity.

The right to marry entitles spouses to share healthcare benefits and inheritances, advocates said.

While on the rise, same-sex weddings in Brazil represented less than 1 percent of all unions last year, the data showed.