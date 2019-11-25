Agencies

UNITED STATES

Ginsburg hospitalized

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever, the court said on Saturday. The court’s public information office in a statement said Ginsburg was admitted on Friday night to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection. With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms abated and she expected to be released from the hospital as early as yesterday morning, the statement said. Earlier this month Ginsburg, 86, suffered what the court described as a stomach bug.

FRANCE

Autographed ‘Tintin’ sold

A print from a classic Tintin comic book signed by US astronaut Buzz Aldrin fetched 33,800 euros (US$37,250), triple the auction house’s estimate, at a Paris sale on Saturday. The image from Explorers on the Moon, a 1950s adventure where the Belgian reporter becomes the first human on the moon, features an inscription from Aldrin: “First moonwalkers after Tintin.” Aldrin was the second man to walk on the lunar surface after Neil Armstrong during the 1969 Apollo 11 mission.

ITALY

Migrants rescued at sea

Coast guards on Saturday said they had rescued 143 migrants off the island of Lampedusa, although about 20 others were apparently missing, according to the survivors. “The crews of four patrols rescued 143 people who had fallen into the sea” from a 10m boat, the coast guard said in a statement. Two men, an Eritrean and a Libyan, said they had been unable to locate their wives following the rescue. A search for those missing continued on Saturday evening with two planes from Frontex — the border and coast guard agency for the EU’s Schengen area — and the Italian navy flying over the area. Police were also searching the Lampedusa coast to see if any of the migrants had managed to swim ashore. Those rescued were taken to Lampedusa, where they were allowed to disembark.

FRANCE

Heavy rains hit Cote d’Azur

Two people were missing and hundreds of homes flooded on Saturday as heavy rains hit the Cote d’Azur, disrupting air and rail transport and leading to hundreds of evacuations. One of the missing was a 77-year-old man. Near Muy, in the Car area, a woman was also missing after a lifeboat capsized with three crew members and three other people aboard. While five of them reached safety, she could not be found. Two other people were rushed to hospital as storms hit the area overnight. The two districts affected,

BRAZIL

Government ready for unrest

President Jair Bolsonaro said that his government is prepared for any unrest, as he expressed his concern about the wave of protests across South America. However, he said that he did not expect trouble in the country. “We always have to be prepared so that we are not surprised by events,” he told reporters at a military ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. “There is no reason whatsoever, as we understand, for this movement to come here.” So far there have been no major demonstrations in the country, although the recent release from jail of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva might energize the opposition.