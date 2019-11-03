Cambodia rules drowning of British tourist accid ental

AFP, PHNOM PENH

A 21-year-old British tourist whose body was found floating in the sea off the Cambodian coast accidentally drowned, an official said on Friday, ruling out foul play after a days-long search grabbed international headlines.

Backpacker Amelia Bambridge mysteriously disappeared in southern Cambodia on Oct. 24 after a late-night beach party on the island of Koh Rong.

She did not check out from her hostel, and soon her relatives and more than 100 members of the security forces were scouring the nearby jungle and sea.

Police on Thursday finally located her body about 70km away, near the Thai border, but the case was ruled an accident.

“She died from drowning,” Preah Sihanouk Province Administration spokesman Kheang Phearum said. “There is no sign of a criminal offense. The body has been given to her family.”

A two-hour ferry ride from the municipality of Sihanoukville, Koh Rong is popular with backpackers for its cheap guesthouses, beachside bars and idyllic sunsets.

The Southeast Asian country’s economy relies heavily on tourism and is generally considered safe for travelers, but crimes involving foreigners have occasionally grabbed headlines.

A Cambodian court last month charged three men with gang-raping a French tourist in the coastal province of Kampot after offering her a ride in their car.