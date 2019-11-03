Turkey and Russia start Syrian patrols

AFP, DARBASIYAH, Syria

Turkey on Friday started joint patrols with Russia in northern Syria to verify whether Kurdish forces have withdrawn from a key border zone in compliance with a deal reached between Ankara and Moscow.

It follows an agreement that they signed in Sochi, Russia, last week, which gave Kurdish forces 150 hours to withdraw from a band of territory along Syria’s border with Turkey, in a process that Russia said has been completed.

The patrols add to the complicated mix of forces operating along the frontier, including US troops who on Thursday inspected an eastern section for the first time since US President Donald Trump last month said that the US was withdrawing.

The joint patrols began on Friday near the border district of Darbasiyah — from which Kurdish fighters have already pulled out — and lasted about four hours, a correspondent on the Turkish side of the border reported.

The soldiers had headed to the east of Darbasiyah in a convoy of Turkish and Russian military vehicles to patrol a strip of territory several dozen kilometers long, Turkish military sources said.

The Russian army said in a statement that the convoy consisted of nine vehicles, protected by an armored personnel carrier, covering more than 110km.

Turkey intends to set up a “safe zone” 30km deep, in which some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it is hosting could be resettled.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he would “consider the proposal,” stressing the need for the “voluntary, safe and dignified” return of refugees, during a visit on Friday to Istanbul, where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Last week’s Sochi agreement between Ankara and Moscow halted a Turkish operation launched on Oct. 9 against Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria, which left hundreds dead and prompted tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Under the deal, Turkey is to assume control over one 120km wide section in the center of the border, while Syrian government forces are to deploy to the east and west.

Along the whole length of the border, a 10km deep buffer zone is to be created on the Syrian side, which is to be jointly patroled by Russian and Turkish troops.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday said that the Sochi agreement was “temporary,” and would eventually pave the way for his government to retake Syria’s northeast.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Friday voiced hope over talks in Geneva between the Syrian government, opposition forces and civil society.

Pedersen said he was “very impressed” that the sides were meeting at all to discuss amending the country’s constitution ahead of possible elections as part of a UN peace plan.

Nearly 100km from the site of the joint patrols in Darbasiyah, a convoy of five US armored vehicles was seen patroling on Thursday in a zone north of the town of Qahtaniyah.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it was part of an eastern stretch of the border where US forces are seeking to maintain a presence.

“They want to prevent Russia and the regime from reaching parts of the border that lie east of the city of Qamishli,” the de facto capital of Syria’s Kurdish minority, Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said.

A spokesman for the US-led coalition said its forces are transiting on routes near the border as Washington “withdraws troops from northern Syria and repositions some troops to the Deir Ezzor region,” near the border with Iraq.