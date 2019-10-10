Agencies

THAILAND

Zoo cleared of panda’s death

Chiang Mai Zoo has been exonerated in a panda diplomacy row after autopsy results revealed that a celebrity panda on loan from China, died of heart failure and not from neglect or foul play. The sudden death last month of Chuang Chuang sparked outrage in China, where social media users blamed the zoo for his death, suggesting it was caused by neglect or careless feeding. Chuang Chuang was 19 when he died. In the wild pandas generally live to up to 20 years, but can survive up to another decade in captivity. The panda, who had been on loan since 2003 was known for being obese and was famously put on a diet in 2007. The Chinese-assisted autopsy ended speculation the Chiang Mai Zoo was at fault, but the zoo confirmed it would pay an unspecified amount of compensation to Beijing as outlined in the loan agreement.

CHINA

Solomons PM signs deals

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare yesterday met Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) in Beijing and signed several agreements in the first official visit since the two countries established diplomatic relations last month. “I am pleased to recognize the ‘one China’ policy... We are pleased to be on the right side of history and normalize relations with the People’s Republic of China,” Sogavare said ahead of a meeting with Li and other officials. One of the agreements is to work together on President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) flagship foreign policy initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as others on economic and education strategies.

ECUADOR

Protesters rush Congress

Protesters on Tuesday broke into Congress as demonstrations over a fuel price hike introduced by President Lenin Moreno’s government intensified. Demonstrators, many of them armed with sticks and whips, surged through a security cordon. They rushed into the meeting room and occupied the podium, but were soon evicted by security forces. Moreno subsequently ordered an overnight curfew to protect public buildings. Clashes between security forces and protesters outside Congress erupted earlier this week as thousands of demonstrators began converging on the capital, Quito, to protest soaring fuel prices at a mass demonstration planned for yesterday.

UNITED STATES

Child charged with murder

A nine-year-old child accused of causing a mobile home fire that killed three children and two adults in central Illinois has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder. The juvenile was also charged with two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson, the Peoria Journal Star reported. The April 6 fire killed a one-year-old, two two-year-olds, a 34-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman at the Timberline Mobile Home Park near the village of Goodfield, about 240km southwest of Chicago. Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger would not reveal other details about the suspect. No child as young as this one has been accused in a mass killing since at least 2006, according to the AP/USATODAY/Northeastern University mass murder database. “It’s a tragedy, but at the end of the day, it’s charging a very young person with one of the most serious crimes we have, but I just think it needs to be done at this point, for finality,” Minger said.