Greek police make arrest in 1985 TWA hijacking

AP, ATHENS

Greek police on Saturday said they have arrested a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of a flight from Athens that became a multi-day ordeal and included the slaying of an American.

Police said a 65-year-old suspect in the hijacking was arrested on Thursday on the island of Mykonos in response to a warrant from Germany.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Theodoros Chronopoulos said the hijacking case involved TWA Flight 847.

The flight was commandeered by hijackers shortly after taking off from Athens on June 14, 1985. It had originated in Cairo and had San Diego, California, set as a final destination, with stops scheduled in Athens, Rome, Boston and Los Angeles.

The hijackers shot and killed US Navy diver Robert Stethem, 23, after beating him unconscious.

They released the other 146 passengers and crew members on the plane during an ordeal that included stops in Beirut and Algiers. The last hostage was freed after 17 days.

The suspect on Saturday was in custody on the Greek island of Syros, but was set to be transferred to the Korydallos high security prison in Athens for extradition proceedings, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the suspect was a Lebanese citizen, speaking on condition of anonymity because the case was ongoing.