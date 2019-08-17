Agencies

CHINA

Landslide buries workers

More than a dozen workers remained missing yesterday after a landslide in Sichuan Province’s Ganluo County buried a section of railway that was under repair, according to state media. The 17 missing people were carrying out maintenance work on the track on Wednesday when the hill above them gave way, China Daily reported. The landslide happened very quickly, a witness told the newspaper. “I spotted a strange movement on the mountain slope after a truck passed, and I shouted, telling everyone to run away,” said Chen Kun, an official from the China Railway Chengdu Group. “The rocks and mud fell within two or three seconds ... while we were running, we could feel rocks chasing us,” Chen told China Daily.

DENMARK

Danes baffled by Trump

About two weeks before US President Donald Trump heads to Copenhagen for his first state visit there, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has asked his White House counsel to explore the idea of purchasing Greenland, which forms a key part of Denmark. The report has left Danes bewildered. Trump’s idea “must be an April Fool’s Day joke,” albeit out of season, tweeted Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who was prime minister until June and now heads the opposition. Another prominent opposition member said the report indicates that Trump is “insane.”

UNITED STATES

Ohio shooter was inebriated

The gunman who killed nine people outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, had cocaine, Xanax and alcohol in his system at the time of the shooting rampage, the county coroner said on Thursday. Dayton police announced the findings at a news conference and on Twitter and said that two victims of the massacre were struck by gunfire from law enforcement officers responding to the scene. “While it weighs heavily on us that our response caused harm to these victims, we are comforted that none of our rounds caused the death of any of these innocent people,” Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said on Twitter.

UNITED STATES

Truck drives into protesters

Rhode Island’s attorney general and state police launched investigations on Thursday after a truck drove through a group protesting federal immigration policies at a detention center, which has since placed an employee on leave. At least two people were injured, one seriously, on Wednesday night outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, which is used by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Jewish youth movement Never Again Action said that Jerry Belair, 64, of Warren, suffered a broken leg and internal bleeding. It did not identify the other person.