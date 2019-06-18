Guatemala’s ex-first lady leads presidential poll

Reuters, GUATEMALA CITY

Guatemala’s presidential election appeared to be headed for a runoff as partial results yesterday gave center-left candidate Sandra Torres an early lead, but far short of the majority needed to avoid a second round against a conservative rival.

With votes tallied from 42 percent of polling stations, preliminary results from Sunday’s election gave former first lady Torres 24.18 percent of the vote, followed by conservative Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei with 15 percent, the electoral tribunal said.

The presidential race, which groups 19 candidates, appeared all but certain to be headed for a second round of voting on Aug. 11.

The head of the electoral tribunal said late on Sunday it could take approximately two weeks to have definitive results.

Torres, of the UNE party, has led the race to succeed Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, whose term has been blighted by accusations of corruption made by UN-backed investigators and who is barred by law from seeking re-election.

However, Torres also has high negative ratings and might struggle to win a direct runoff if supporters of the many right-of-center candidates unite against her.

In third place with 12.11 percent was Edmond Mulet, a former UN official whose candidacy gained traction in recent weeks.

Torres extended a hand to Guatemala’s business elite when voting on Sunday, saying the government needed to “work with the business community to revive the economy.”

Rain fell on Guatemala City during Sunday’s vote and results suggested there was considerable discontent among the electorate about the choice of candidates on offer.

More than 12 percent of votes cast were blank or spoiled ballots, the early count showed.