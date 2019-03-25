Agencies

UNITED STATES

Flooding sparks water fears

Record flooding along the Missouri River has impaired treatment of drinking supplies in Kansas City, Missouri, raising health risks for infants, the elderly and other people with compromised immune systems, the KC Water utility said on Saturday. The advisory came as utility crews struggled to replace broken pumps at a wastewater treatment plant submerged by floodwaters about 48km upstream in Leavenworth, Kansas, a town of 35,000 on the river’s west bank. The crest of the flood-swollen Missouri inundating kilometers of farmland and wooded areas along both banks in murky brown water. It was expected to reach Kansas City yesterday. The utility said water drawn from the river had failed to meet “enhanced treatment technique standards.” It said the diminished water quality was not considered an emergency, but advised customers with compromised immune systems, the elderly and those with infants to seek advice from healthcare providers.

FRANCE

Noise triggers stampede

Crowds of holidaymakers stampeded for safety in Disneyland Paris on Saturday when they mistook the din from a broken escalator or elevator for the sound of weapons, officials and witnesses said. “There was an enormous panic,” said one witness, who identified herself as Alexia. “Everyone thought it was an attack. After a few minutes they made us leave through the back. There were police everywhere.” The Ministry of the Interior later tweeted that it had been a false alarm: “Security forces confirm there is no threat.”

CANADA

Stabbing suspect charged

A man who allegedly stabbed a priest in front of his congregation live on television during a Mass on Friday at the nation’s biggest church was on Saturday charged on with attempted murder and assault with a weapon. Vlad Cristian Eremia, 26, appeared briefly by video link in a Montreal court on Saturday afternoon; his next hearing was scheduled for today. He is accused of attacking Claude Grou, the 77-year-old priest of St Joseph’s Oratory, who was left with minor injuries. Police have described the assault as an isolated incident committed by a man known to authorities, although the motive remains unclear. Grou was able to leave hospital on Friday and would rest for a few days before resuming his duties, the church said in a statement on Saturday.

ISRAEL

Aircraft target Hamas sites

Military aircraft targeted Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip early yesterday after Palestinians there threw explosive devices at the border fence during “riots,” the army said. Palestinians in Gaza had thrown a number of explosive devices toward the border fence with Israel, one of which set off air raid sirens in the south of the country late on Saturday, the army said. There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza.

ISRAEL

Famed spymaster dies

Former minister and veteran spy Rafi Eitan, who led the 1960 operation to capture fugitive Nazi mastermind Adolf Eichmann, died on Saturday at the age of 92. “We have lost a brave fighter whose contribution to Israel’s security will be taught for generations to come,” President Reuven Rivlin said. Eitan died after being hospitalized in Tel Aviv, YNET news Web site and other media reported. Eitan was also involved in the attack on Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor in 1981.