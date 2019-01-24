Washington ordered coup in Venezuela: Maduro

AFP, CARACAS

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday accused Washington of ordering a coup against his government and called for a “total revision” of ties with the US.

The latest claims by Caracas of a US coup plot came one day before a mass street protest announced by the opposition and one day after a mutiny by some soldiers.

Maduro was specifically reacting to comments by US Vice President Mike Pence, who posted a video on Twitter branding Maduro “a dictator with no legitimate claim to power.”

Referring to yesterday’s planned opposition rally, Pence added: “As the good people of Venezuela make your voices heard tomorrow, on behalf of the American people, we say: estamos con ustedes. We are with you.”

Maduro responded in a radio and TV broadcast, saying: “What the government of the United States did through Vice President Mike Pence was to give orders to carry out a coup from the fascist state ... which is unparalleled in the history of relations between the United States and Venezuela in 200 years.”

He ordered Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jorge Arreaza to begin “a total revision of relations” with Washington, which has already sanctioned top Venezuelan regime figures.

With Maduro’s government ominously predicting that there would be violence against opposition protesters, US Senator Marco Rubio warned Venezuela’s intelligence service to “reconsider the plan they have for tomorrow before it’s too late.”

“You are about to cross a line & trigger a response that believe me you are not prepared to face,” the Florida Republican said on Twitter.

Rubio urged prayers for “the thousands of Venezuelans who will face danger & difficulty in the hours ahead. May God give them strength. And may he change the hearts of military leaders so that they protect not repress their fellow countrymen.”

The Venezuelan government’s rhetoric intensified the day after a group of soldiers rose up against Maduro at a command post in the north of Caracas. They published a video on social media calling for the public to come out and support them.

However, they surrendered after police and military units surrounded the post; 27 soldiers were arrested.

Their voices were heard, though, according to the non-governmental Social Conflict Observatory, which on Tuesday said that anti-Maduro protests were recorded in at least 30 different locations around the capital.

The Organization of American States, which has declared Maduro’s new term illegitimate, plans to hold an extraordinary session tomorrow to discuss “recent events in Venezuela.”

“Yankee go home! We won’t let them interfere in the affairs of the homeland,” Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said in televised remarks, while Venezuelan Minister of Communications and Information Jorge Rodriguez accused Pence of having ordered “terrorists” to carry out acts of violence during yesterday’s protest.

Demonstrators were set to mobilize behind new Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who has branded Maduro an “usurper” and wants to establish a transitional government leading to elections.

The Maduro administration has stripped the assembly of its power, but Guaido has risen to the challenge of taking him on. The movement has gained traction since Maduro was sworn in for a second term as president on Jan. 10 after he won controversial elections.