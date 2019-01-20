Mueller disputes report on Trump lawyer testimony

AFP, WASHINGTON

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office on Friday took the rare step of disputing a news report on his Russia investigation, saying a BuzzFeed article alleging that US President Donald Trump directed his former lawyer to lie to the US Congress is “not accurate.”

Trump’s lieutenants had already pushed back against the report, which said that the US president ordered Michael Cohen to lie about a Russian skyscraper project they pursued during the 2016 US presidential election.

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the special counsel’s office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony are not accurate,” spokesman Peter Carr said in a statement.

Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 vote and possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow is the subject of frequent articles and even more frequent speculation.

However, it is extremely rare for Mueller’s office to issue such a statement.

However, BuzzFeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith said the news organization stood by its work.

“We stand by our reporting and the sources who informed it, and we urge the Special Counsel to make clear what he’s disputing,” Smith tweeted.

The statement was nevertheless a cause for celebration for the US president, who retweeted numerous supporters slamming BuzzFeed and later wrote it was: “A very sad day for journalism, but a great day for our Country!”

“Fake News is truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” he added, a now familiar refrain when talking about critical media.

Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani had earlier called the allegation in the BuzzFeed report “categorically false” in a comment sent to several White House reporters, while deputy White House spokesman Hogan Gidley labeled the report “ridiculous.”