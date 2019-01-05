FEATURE: Chinese demand for tusks sparks ‘mammoth rush’

AFP, YAKUTSK, Russia

Crouching near a wooden shed in his snowy backyard, Prokopy Nogovitsyn lifts up a gray tarpaulin and takes out a vertebra the size of a saucer: part of a mammoth skeleton.

“Some friends found this in the north and wanted to sell it, but it lacks tusks, so nobody wanted it,” said Nogovitsyn, who lives in a village in the northern Siberian region of Yakutia.

Mammoth bones are widespread in Yakutia, an enormous region bordering the Arctic Ocean covered by permafrost, which acts as a giant freezer for prehistoric fauna, but over the past few years this part of the world has experienced something of a mammoth rush: After China banned the import and sale of elephant ivory, its traditional carvers turned to the tusks of the elephant’s long-extinct ancestor.

Russian exports amounted to 72 tonnes in 2017, with more than 80 percent going to China.

Some Chinese buyers travel to Yakutia to buy tusks directly, while some Russians also export them.

Thousands of woolly mammoths roamed the Pleistocene-era steppe tens of thousands of years ago and their remains are preserved in Yakutia’s permafrost.

Authorities estimate that 500,000 tonnes of mammoth tusks — known as “ice ivory” — are buried in the area.

Local hunters and fishers have long picked up mammoth bones along river banks and sea coasts, but prices dramatically increased over the past decade, leading fortune-seekers on arduous Arctic quests.

The industry has created a new source of revenue and led to an increase in paleontological discoveries.

While tusk hunters can obtain licenses, the trade is still not fully regulated, and some complain of pressure from the authorities and confiscation of their finds.

Collecting tusks is a complicated affair prepared months in advance. Equipment has to be shipped hundreds of kilometers to the north.

Yakutia covers 3 million square kilometers, an area five times the size of France, much of which has no roads. Collectors purchase licenses for particular areas. Some use powerful water jets to burrow prospecting tunnels into river banks, creating labyrinthine icy mines.

Good quality mammoth ivory can sell in China for more than US$1,000 per kilogram and locals see it as the only way to achieve financial security in northern Yakutia, where jobs are scarce and the climate makes agriculture impossible.

“There is a mammoth rush now,” said one collector, who has worked with a license for more than a decade, but requested anonymity due to the industry’s vague status.

A bill to fully regulate prospecting and the trade in tusks was introduced in the Russian parliament in 2013, but inexplicably has still not been voted on, he said.

Exporting tusks from Russia has lately become more difficult.

“Ordinary people should know that they can pick something up off the ground, sell it, pay a tax and live in peace,” he said.

Last year, collectors staged a protest in the region’s main city of Yakutsk, accusing authorities of confiscating their ivory haul even though they had the necessary permits.

They held up placards saying: “Return tusks back to the people.”

“The situation is at a dead-end” as long as Yakutia cannot persuade Moscow to pass the proposed bill, regional lawmaker Vladimir Prokopyev said.

He argued that while digging up the permafrost is harmful, 90 percent of collectors simply pick up tusks from the ground and Yakutia’s proposed bill forbids the damaging use of water jets.