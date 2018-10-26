Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Parties banned on Boracay

There are to be no late-night beach parties or water sports when Boracay Island reopens to tourists today after a six-month shutdown. “Our guests can expect a better Boracay when it comes to maintaining a high environmental standard,” Secretary of Tourism Berna Romulo-Puyat said yesterday via Facebook messenger, adding that visitors should “manage your expectations.” Drinking and smoking in public places have also been banned. Jet skis and other water sports would be banned until further notice, and sand castle making would be regulated, according to a Twitter advisory by Cebu Air. Confirmed bookings with accredited hotels will be required before being allowed entry to the island, officials said. The number of visitors will be capped at 6,405 arrivals per day, while only 19,000 tourists will be allowed on the island at any given time, Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Roy Cimatu said.

SINGAPORE

Workers’ Party asks for help

Leaders of the only parliamentary opposition party have appealed to supporters for financial help, saying they face the risk of bankruptcy as costs mount in civil cases they are fighting. Workers’ Party head Pritam Singh, former leader Low Thia Khiang and chair Sylvia Lim are being sued by two town councils controlled by the party between 2011 and 2015 for more than S$30 million (US$21.7 million) in damages. The councils say the trio failed in their fiduciary duties — claims the defendants say are unfounded. The three can lose their parliamentary seats if declared bankrupt, which would cut the Workers’ Party’s seats to six in the 100-seat assembly dominated by the People’s Action Party.

NORTH KOREA

US urged to lift sanctions

A foreign ministry official yesterday urged the US to immediately lift sanctions against his nation, warning that the US’ “confidence-destroying measures” would undermine denuclearization talks. “We think that sanctions and pressure do more harm than good,” Song Il-hyok, deputy director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Institute for Disarmament and Peace, said at a defense forum in Beijing.

SOUTH KOREA

Disarmament under way

Guards on the two sides of the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the border village of Panmunjom are to begin disarming today, Ministry of National Defense spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said yesterday. The two Koreas and the UN Command are to conduct joint verification until tomorrow. Once demilitarized, the JSA will be guarded by 35 unarmed troops from each side and “freedom of movement” will be allowed for visitors and tourists, according to a pact signed last month.

PAKISTAN

Envoys voice concern

Western nations and Japan have expressed “serious concerns” to Prime Minister Imran Khan about a crackdown on aid groups, diplomats in Islamabad said yesterday. At least 18 international aid agencies were ordered to leave the country in the past few months after being refused registration. The countries have written a letter to Khan saying the groups did not get a proper explanation for why they had been ordered out and they criticized a “lack of transparency” in the registration process. The letter was signed by the EU ambassador and envoys from the US, Canada, Australia, Norway, Switzerland and Japan.

BRAZIL

Hopeful’s accuser threatened

The nation’s biggest newspaper on Wednesday said that it has asked federal police to investigate threats against a reporter who has said that backers of the presidential frontrunner bankrolled a fake news campaign. The request comes amid an increasingly heated atmosphere ahead of a runoff election on Sunday between Social Liberal Party presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who leads in opinion polls, and his leftist opponent Workers’ Party candidate Fernando Haddad. Newspaper Folha de S Paulo last week ran a report by Patricia Campos Mello saying that businessmen linked to Bolsonaro had paid to spread fake news on WhatsApp to benefit his candidacy. It said that a blast message campaign was also planned for this week.