Nine months after Mexico City school’s collapse, parents blame local politicians

AFP, MEXICO CITY

It has been nine months since Enrique Rebsamen Elementary School collapsed in the earthquake that devastated Mexico last year, and the families of the 19 children and seven adults killed inside want justice.

In what has become a politically charged case ahead of Mexico’s July 1 elections, some of the families have brought criminal charges against the local authorities, alleging that corruption was behind the school’s shoddy construction.

The main person they want to face investigation is Tlalpan District Delegation Head Claudia Sheinbaum, the leading candidate for Mexico City mayor.

At the time of the earthquake, Sheinbaum — a close ally of the fiery leftist leading the presidential race, Together We’ll Make History presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador — was the top official for Tlalpan, where the school was located.

According to experts, the district granted dodgy construction permits to the school’s owner — who is on the run from the law — allowing her to construct an apartment for herself on top of the building, which destabilized the structure.

Sheinbaum has vehemently denied responsibility for the collapse. She did not respond to a request for an interview.

The school was one of 47 buildings across the city that collapsed in the quake because of corrupt construction practices, the Mexico City College of Architects said.

In interviews, five of the people who lost loved ones inside the school shared their memories, and told their stories of mourning and outrage.

Mireya Rodriguez, a doctor, and Alejandro Jurado, an auditor, lost their seven-year-old daughter, Paola, a bright student with a full schedule of activities including dance, swimming and taekwondo.

With a stab of nostalgia, they showed off her medals and the black belt she was posthumously awarded.

“Rebuilding our family without her is very hard,” said Rodriguez, 48, recounting how Paola’s brother celebrated his 10th birthday — and dedicated his cake to his little sister.

“Even going to the supermarket, buying things she liked, is hard for me,” said Jurado, 47, his voice breaking.

Staring into the distance, Rodriguez called for an investigation into the authorities responsible for the school’s building permits.

“Their omissions killed our children,” she said.

“They were killed by negligence. Even if Sheinbaum is elected mayor, some day she’ll have to face a judge,” Jurado added. “If [Mexico] were really a democracy, these officials would have resigned and shown their faces.”

Oscar Vargas, a TV producer, barely looked up when he talked about his “big runt,” his nickname for his late son, seven-year-old Raul Alexis.

Vargas, 50, displayed his son’s soccer boots and jersey, from his favorite team, America. Raul Alexis was cremated wearing a jersey just like it, donated by the team’s star forward, Oribe Peralta.

“I used to tell him I’d always be there to take care of him... but it wasn’t possible that day,” Vargas said. “It’s been an ordeal. I still can’t assimilate it, accept it, understand what happened.”

Seeing Sheinbaum and other officials who were responsible for the building’s safety continuing their political careers infuriates him, he said.

“I don’t have words for it,” he said. “My stomach burns inside when I hear her say she’s going to end corruption.”

Miriam Rodriguez Guise, a single mom, had planned her whole life around seven-year-old Jose Eduardo.