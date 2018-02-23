Number of US hate groups up 20% since 2014: report

Reuters, WASHINGTON

The number of US hate groups rose again last year, during US President Donald Trump’s first year in office, and has surged 20 percent since 2014, a US civil rights watchdog said on Wednesday.

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) annual census identified 954 hate groups last year, a 4 percent rise from the year before. The increase followed a 2.8 increase in 2016 and the most recent number represents a jump of one-fifth from 2014.

Among the more than 600 US white supremacist groups, neo-Nazi organizations rose to 121 from 99. Anti-Muslim groups increased for a third year in a row, from 101 to 114 in 2016, after tripling in number a year earlier, the report said.

“President Trump in 2017 reflected what white supremacist groups want to see: a country where racism is sanctioned by the highest office, immigrants are given the boot and Muslims banned,” SPLC Intelligence Project director Heidi Beirich said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In August last year, Trump came under fire for saying “both sides” were to blame for violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a leftist counterprotester was killed.

He was also criticized for a string of anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim comments, including using a vulgar term to describe Haiti and African countries in a White House meeting on immigration last month.

In a backlash to Trump, the number of black nationalist groups such as the Nation of Islam increased to 233 last year from 193 in 2016, the civil rights group’s report said.

It also added two male supremacy groups to its census for the first time.

The report acknowledged that it likely failed to capture the full extent of hate groups in the US. A growing number of extremist groups, especially those identifying with the alt-right, operate mainly online, it said.

Alt-right groups believe that white identity is under attack by multicultural forces.

The SPLC report defines hate groups as organizations with beliefs or practices that demonize a class of people, usually for fixed characteristics.