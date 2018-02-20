Agencies

RUSSIA

Gunman kills churchgoers

A gunman opened fire with a hunting rifle on churchgoers leaving a service in the Dagestan region on Sunday evening, killing five people and wounding four, then was shot and killed by police, authorities say. The shootings took place in Kizlyar, a town of 50,000 people on the border with Chechnya. The gunman was a local resident, and his wife has been detained for questioning, police said, adding the motive for the attack was not immediately known.

MEXICO

Quake rattles southwest

A medium-intensity earthquake struck the southwest of the country early yesterday, scaring residents already shaken by a powerful magnitude 7.2 quake on Friday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The US Geological Survey said the quake’s magnitude was 5.9 and it struck at a depth of 40.2km about 32km northeast of the town of Santa Catarina Mechoacan in Oaxaca state. It was also felt in Mexico City. Oaxaca state was also the epicenter for the previous quake, and on Sunday the state government had asked for federal emergency funds to supply food, shelter and health services in more than 30 municipalities battered by that temblor as well as those in September last year. At least 1,000 homes were damaged in that quake Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat told a television program on Saturday, higher than earlier estimates of damage.

BRAZIL

Inmates riot at Rio prison

Inmates of a heavily overcrowded prison in metropolitan Rio de Janeiro took prison guards hostage during a riot that had not been controlled by Sunday night, authorities said. Members of an elite SWAT unit along with police formed a perimeter around the Milton Dias Moreira prison, where inmates began the riot on Sunday afternoon, according to an e-mailed statement from the Rio state penitentiary administration. It provided no information on any deaths or injuries at the prison, where more than 2,000 inmates are crowded into a facility built for less than 900. Earlier on Sunday, Rio state authorities said they would make changes to increase prison security, although details were not disclosed.

UNITED STATES

Plane lands on highway

The Federal Aviation Administration said a small plane landed on the median of a northern California highway on Sunday, but that no injuries were reported. Agency spokesman Ian Gregor says the pilot reported engine trouble before bringing the plane down on a grassy strip dividing State Route 101 in Santa Clara County. Gregor says the pilot, who was the only person on board, was not hurt during the landing near San Martin Airport, south of San Jose.

GERMANY

Police probe rally speaker

Police are investigating a British woman for suspected incitement after she questioned the Holocaust during a neo-Nazi protest in Dresden. Australian-born Michele Renouf is one of two people being investigated for remarks made at a rally on Saturday commemorating those killed in the 1945 Allied bombing of the city, police spokeswoman Jana Ulbricht said. Videos of the rally posted online show Renouf saying the only Holocaust perpetrated in Europe was against German civilians. Publicly denying the Nazis’ well-documented murder of 6 million Jews is a criminal offense in the country. Ulbricht said that officers ordered the rally dissolved after determining that two speakers had broken the law.