UK publisher rejects request to block articles in China

Reuters, LONDON and BEIJING

Britain’s Cambridge University Press has rejected a request from its Chinese state-owned importer to block online access in China to scholarly articles from the American Political Science Review.

“A request was indeed made by the Chinese importer, but was not acted upon by Cambridge University Press, so no content was blocked,” a spokeswoman for the publisher said.

The Chinese State Council Information Office said that importers of foreign publications must verify that the products are legal.

Last month, Cambridge University Press, the publishing arm of the elite Cambridge University, reversed a decision to block online access in China to several hundred articles and book reviews in the China Quarterly, a leading academic journal on Chinese affairs that has been published since the 1960s.

It said it had blocked the articles, which covered sensitive topics including the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, the 1966 to 1976 Cultural Revolution and Tibet, in order to keep its other academic and educational materials available in China.The Chinese office said in a fax that publishers choose for themselves to import materials based on market demand and the law.

“All publications imported into China’s market must adhere to Chinese laws and regulations. Publication importers are responsible for checking the content of their imported publications,” it said, without mentioning Cambridge University Press.