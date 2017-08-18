Internet firms oust white supremacists from services

Reuters, SAN FRANCISCO

Silicon Valley on Wednesday joined a swelling backlash against neo-Nazi groups in the US as more technology companies removed white supremacists from their services in response to weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Social media networks Twitter and LinkedIn, music service Spotify and security firm Cloudflare were among the companies cutting off services to hate groups or removing material that they said spread hate.

Earlier in the week, Facebook, Alphabet and GoDaddy also took steps to block hate groups.

The wave of Internet crackdowns against white nationalists and neo-Nazis reflected a rapidly changing mindset among Silicon Valley firms on how far they are willing to go to police hate speech.

Tech companies have taken down violent propaganda from the Islamic State and other militant groups, partly in response to government pressure. However, most Internet companies have traditionally tried to steer clear of making judgements about content, except in cases of illegal activity.

Cloudflare, which protects about 6 million Web sites from denial-of-service attacks and hacking, on Wednesday afternoon dropped coverage of neo-Nazi Web site Daily Stormer.

“I woke up this morning in a bad mood and decided to kick them off the Internet,” Cloudflare founder and CEO Matthew Prince said in an e-mail to employees.

Cloudflare is well-known for defending even the most distasteful sites, and services like it are essential to the functioning of Web sites.

Daily Stormer helped organize the weekend rally in Charlottesville where a 32-year-old woman was killed and 19 people were injured when a man plowed a car into a crowd protesting the white nationalist gathering.

Daily Stormer has been accessible only intermittently over the past few days after domain providers GoDaddy and Google Domains, a unit of Alphabet, said they would not serve the Web site.

By Wednesday, Daily Stormer had moved to a Russia-based Internet domain, with an address ending in .ru. However, later in the day the site was no longer accessible at that address.

Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin said on a social network used by many of his supporters, Gab, that his site would be back soon.

“The Cloudflare betrayal adds another layer of super complexity, but we got this,” he said.

He could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Prince said in an interview that, despite his decision, he was conflicted, because it could become harder to resist pressure from governments to censor.

“You don’t have to play this game too many moves out to see how risky this is going to be,” Prince said. “’What about this site? What about this site?’”

Only the biggest companies will be able to navigate the varying laws in different countries, he added.

“We’ve lost a lot of the fight for a free and open Internet,” Prince said.

Twitter on Wednesday suspended accounts linked to Daily Stormer.

The company said it would not discuss individual accounts, but at least three affiliated with the Daily Stormer led to pages saying “account suspended.”

Twitter prohibits violent threats, harassment and hateful conduct and “will take action on accounts violating those policies,” the company said in a statement.

Larger rival Facebook, which unlike Twitter explicitly prohibits hate speech, has taken down several pages from Facebook and Instagram in recent days that it said were associated with hate speech or hate organizations.