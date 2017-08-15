How Lee went from war hero to racist icon

AP

Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee was vilified during the US Civil War only to become a heroic symbol of the South’s “Lost Cause” — and eventually a racist icon.

His transformation, at the center of the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, reflects the changing moods in the US around race, mythology and national reconciliation, historians say.

The monuments, memorials and schools in Lee’s name erected at the turn of the 20th century are now facing scrutiny amid a demographically changing nation.

However, who was Lee beyond the myth? Why are there memorials in his honor in the first place?

THE SOLDIER

A son of US Revolutionary War hero Henry “Light-Horse Harry” Lee, Robert E. Lee graduated second in his class at West Point and distinguished himself in various battles during the US-Mexico War.

As tensions heated around southern secession, Lee’s former mentor, US General Winfield Scott, offered him a post to lead the Union’s forces against the South.

Lee declined, citing his reservations about fighting against his home state of Virginia.

Lee accepted a leadership role in the Confederate forces although he had little experience leading troops. He struggled, but eventually became a general in the Confederate Army, winning battles largely because of incompetent Union General George McClellan.

He would win other important battles against other Union generals, but he was often stalled. He was famously defeated at Gettysburg by Union Major General George Meade.

Historians say Lee’s massed infantry assault across a wide plain was a gross miscalculation in the era of the rifle.

A few weeks after becoming the general-in-chief of the armies of the Confederate states, Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia on April 9, 1865.

THE SLAVE OWNER

A career US army officer, Lee did not have much wealth, but he inherited a few slaves from his mother.

Still, he married into one of the wealthiest slave-holding families in Virginia — the Custis family of Arlington and descendants of Martha Washington.

When Lee’s father-in-law died, he took leave from the US Army to run the struggling estate and met resistance from slaves expecting to be freed.

Documents show Lee was a cruel figure with his slaves and encouraged his overseers to severely beat slaves captured after trying to escape.

One slave said Lee was one of the meanest men she had ever met.

In a 1856 letter, Lee wrote that slavery is “a moral & political evil.”

However, Lee also wrote in the same letter that God would be the one responsible for emancipation and blacks were better off in the US than Africa.

THE LOST CAUSE ICON

After the US Civil War, Lee resisted efforts to build Confederate monuments in his honor and instead wanted the nation to move on from the war.

After his death, Southerners adopted “The Lost Cause” revisionist narrative about the war and placed Lee as its central figure.

The Lost Cause argued the South knew it was fighting a losing war and decided to fight it anyway on principle.

It also tried to argue that the war was not about slavery, but high constitutional ideals.

As The Lost Cause narrative grew in popularity, proponents pushed to memorialize Lee, ignoring his deficiencies as a general and his role as a slave owner. Lee monuments went up in the 1920s just as the Ku Klux Klan was experiencing a resurgence and new Jim Crow segregation laws were adopted.