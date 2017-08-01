Agencies

FRANCE

Actress Moreau dies at 89

Actress Jeanne Moreau, who shot to fame in Jules et Jim and starred in some of the most critically acclaimed films of the 20th century, has died aged 89, her agent said yesterday. The actress, whose husky voice and show-stopping beauty captivated movie audiences, was found dead at her home in Paris, the district’s mayor said. Having made her name in Francois Truffaut’s 1962 story of a love triangle, Moreau had a prolific career and appeared in films well into her 80s. She won a Cesar, for best actress in 1992 for The Old Lady Who Walked in the Sea. President Emmanuel Macron said Moreau had “embodied cinema” and she was a free spirit who “always rebelled against the established order.”

UNITED STATES

Eight mowed down by van

The driver of a van that plowed into a group of people dining on a Los Angeles sidewalk, injuring at least eight people, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of hit-and-run, authorities said. A witness said the van jumped a curb and careened into a group of people eating outside The Fish Spot restaurant in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood., pinning several people under the van. A preliminary investigation indicates the driver ran a red light and collided with another car, Los Angeles Police Sergeant C. Barlow said. The impact of the crash caused the van to run off the road and onto the sidewalk.

TURKEY

Hundreds more detained

Authorities detained 1,098 people over the past week for suspected links to militants or last year’s failed coup attempt, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. It said 831 of those were detained for suspected ties to the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, 213 were suspected of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party and 46 were detained over alleged links to the Islamic State group. Eight were held for suspected ties to “leftist terrorist groups,” it said.

TURKEY

Rally supports Palestinians

Thousands of supporters of a conservative party on Sunday rallied in Istanbul to protest measures taken by Israel in Jerusalem and show solidarity with the Palestinians. Waving Palestinian and Turkish flags, the protesters chanted slogans such as “Istanbul and Jerusalem are arm-in-arm.” “I hope that when they see how many people are here, then Israel will get the message,” protester Sadik Sen said. “We want to show to our Muslim brothers there that we are behind them.”

GERMANY

Gondola rescue successful

Up to 76 people on Sunday afternoon were rescued from cable cars suspended over the Rhine River in Cologne after a gondola crashed into a support pillar, leaving passengers stranded. Fire crews lowered people to safety from cable cars in a dramatic recovery operation, with children seen clinging to parents as they dangled 40m above the river. A pregnant woman and a man were slightly injured in the rescue, in which mobile cranes were used to bring the stranded passengers to safety.

UNITED KINGDOM

Highest pub for sale

A Yorkshire pub, the Tan Hill Inn, needs an owner with stamina, eccentricity and love, its landlady said as the pub went on sale for ￡900,000 (US$1.18 million). The 17th-century inn, which holds the record for being the highest in the nation, stands 528m above sea level and is regularly cut off by heavy snowfall.