Demographic time bomb continues to tick away in China

Bloomberg

Even after the Chinese government cleared the way for couples to have a second child, working women are reluctant to expand their family — or have any children at all, according to a new survey by Zhaopin.com, one of the nation’s biggest online recruitment Web sites.

About 40 percent of working women without children do not want to have any and about two-thirds of those with a child do not want a second, the poll found.

In big cities, such as Beijing or Shanghai, hefty living costs, long work hours and surging expenses linked to raising children have deterred more women from becoming moms.

The phenomenon is not unique to China, given the pressures that working women face around the globe.

However, it is particularly acute for the nation given its rapidly aging population.

More than three decades of a one-child policy has left the nation with too few young people to support an expanding elderly population, which is eroding competitiveness and weighing on the social welfare system.

After announcing a two-child rule in October 2015, officials estimated an increase of 4 million additional births per year through 2020, but last year births increased by just 1.31 million from a year earlier to 17.86 million. That prompted the government to consider measures such as “birth rewards and subsidies” to help encourage more people to have another child.

Yet China remains far from providing incentive packages as seen in Singapore or Germany and a porous safety network offers little help to families who cannot afford children’s education or healthcare.

Child-bearing might also lead to real financial or career losses.

The survey found that 33 percent of women had their pay cut after giving birth and 36 percent were demoted.

Among the top reasons cited for not having kids by the Zhaopin.com survey are “not enough time and energy” and “too expensive to raise children.”